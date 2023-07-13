By Will Feuer

Shares of Progressive fell more than 12% after the insurance company reported second-quarter earnings that were below Wall Street analysts' expectations.

The stock dropped 12.3% to $115.85 in morning trading, on pace for its largest one-day percent decline since Oct. 7, 2008. Over the past 12 months, the stock is down more than 1%.

The Mayfield Village, Ohio-based insurance company reported second-quarter earnings of $345.4 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with a loss of $542.9 million, or 94 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 83 cents a share.

Net premiums written rose 18% to $14.72 billion, while net premiums earned climbed 19% to $14.46 billion.

The company said it experienced unfavorable prior accident years reserve development of $137.8 million tied mostly to increases from actuarial reserve reviews in its personal auto products.

The company is scheduled to hold its quarterly conference call on Aug. 2.

