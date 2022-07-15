Progressive Swings to 2Q Loss

By Dean Seal

Progressive Corp. swung to a loss during the second quarter due in part to a significant goodwill impairment from a 2015 acquisition.

The insurance provider posted a second-quarter loss of $542.9 million, or 94 cents a share, compared with a profit of $790.1 million, or $1.34 a share, in the same quarter last year.

Net premiums written rose 8%, to $12.42 billion, while net premiums earned climbed 11%, to $12.15 billion.

The company's net loss was widened by a $224.8 million goodwill impairment on its property business during the month of June that reflected the writedown of goodwill associated with its 2015 acquisition of ARX Holding Corp.

