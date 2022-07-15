Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Progressive Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGR   US7433151039

PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39 2022-07-15 am EDT
115.10 USD   +2.47%
09:15aProgressive Swings to 2Q Loss
DJ
08:44aPROGRESSIVE : REPORTS JUNE RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:40aProgressive Swings to Q2 Net Loss, Net Premiums Written Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Progressive Swings to 2Q Loss

07/15/2022 | 09:15am EDT
By Dean Seal


Progressive Corp. swung to a loss during the second quarter due in part to a significant goodwill impairment from a 2015 acquisition.

The insurance provider posted a second-quarter loss of $542.9 million, or 94 cents a share, compared with a profit of $790.1 million, or $1.34 a share, in the same quarter last year.

Net premiums written rose 8%, to $12.42 billion, while net premiums earned climbed 11%, to $12.15 billion.

The company's net loss was widened by a $224.8 million goodwill impairment on its property business during the month of June that reflected the writedown of goodwill associated with its 2015 acquisition of ARX Holding Corp.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 0914ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 044 M - -
Net income 2022 1 942 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,0x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 65 699 M 65 699 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 49 077
Free-Float 73,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 112,33 $
Average target price 111,12 $
Spread / Average Target -1,08%
Managers and Directors
Susan Patricia Griffith Chief Human Resources Officer
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Jonathan S. Bauer Portfolio Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION14.39%65 699
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED29.98%23 461
TRYG A/S-0.15%14 043
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-38.76%6 727
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION-18.53%2 394
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-15.30%2 075