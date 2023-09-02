Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Year Ended April 30, 2023 September 1, 2023 INTRODUCTION Shares of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. ("the Company" or "PLAN") are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the trading symbol PLAN, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ARB3, and on August 17, 2022, were listed to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol ASHFX. The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is a review of the operations, current financial position and outlook for the Company and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes as at and for the year ended April 30, 2023, which were prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and are filed on the SEDAR website: www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures included herein and in the following discussion and analysis are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described under "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" towards the end of this MD&A.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As discussed further in the remainder of this MD&A and accompanying financial statements, the Company notes the following significant financial and operational achievements realized during fiscal 2023: Successfully integrated a strong base business with 50 employees to accelerate commercialization of the Company's innovations

Developed partnerships for commercializing the Company's technologies - including with the biggest cement company in Canada and major agricultural entities

Revenue increased by 410% from $3.83 million in fiscal 2022 to $19.54 million in fiscal 2023

Increased gross margin

Operating cash flow increased from negative $2.19 million in fiscal 2022 to positive $1.61 million generated from operations in fiscal 2023 - an increase of $3.80 million

Net loss of $1.16 million in fiscal 2023 - includes $0.87 million in research and development expenditures

Repayment in full of the line of credit balance of $1.48 million in fiscal 2023

Repayment in full of two variable interest rate bank loans in fiscal 2023, related to the acquisition of the base business , of $0.97 million and $0.71 million, respectively

of $0.97 million and $0.71 million, respectively Investment in research and development of $0.87 million and in property, plant, and equipment of $1.31 million both related to the development of low carbon and carbon sequestering cement and agriculture products expected to position the Company for long term revenue growth and profitability 1 Gross margin is a non-IFRS financial measure. This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of revenue for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding revenue for the period. There is no directly comparable IFRS measure. The Company's gross margin increased from 12.6% in fiscal 2022 to 26.2% in fiscal 2023. 2

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Background Prior to the acquisition of Absorbent Products Ltd. in February 2022 (see below for details), PLAN was primarily engaged in developing natural pozzolan properties in British Columbia ("BC"), Canada. Its two mineral properties are all within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC. These two properties are named the Z1 Natural Pozzolan Property and the Heffley Creek Metals & Pozzolan Property. On February 18, 2022, the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Absorbent Products Ltd. and certain related companies2 (combined, "APL"). APL is a manufacturer of mineral-based products derived from diatomaceous earth, zeolite, and bentonite headquartered in Kamloops, BC that has been in operation since 1989. APL is the sole owner of a diatomaceous earth mine located near Kamloops and a bentonite mine, located near Princeton, BC. APL is also the operator of a zeolite mine, also located near Princeton. At the date of acquisition, APL was manufacturing products for sale primarily in the following markets: Industrial Absorbents - These products are sold in every state and province under the brand, CanDry ® , as well as under a private label brand that is sold in over 550 locations of one of Canada's top ten retailers.

, as well as under a private label brand that is sold in over 550 locations of one of Canada's top ten retailers. Cat Litter - These products are sold in Western Canada under the brand, WunderCat ® , as well as under a private label brand for most of the large national retailers in Canada.

, as well as under a private label brand for most of the large national retailers in Canada. Animal Husbandry/AgTech - These products are sold under numerous brand names. The best-selling product in this category, which is marketed under the brand Activated Barn Fresh, neutralizes ammonia in chicken barns thereby enabling the birds to breathe easier. This product holds a US patent until 2033 and was invented in Kamloops, BC. The Company acquired APL with the intention to maintain and grow APL's existing business operations in the above-noted legacy markets. In addition, management believes that APL's existing operations, mineral deposits and expertise will be a foundation for the Company's long-term goals of: becoming an industry leader in the manufacture of regenerative fertilizers which reduce the application of chemical fertilizers and chemical pesticides; and

creating supplementary cementing materials with low-embodied carbon footprints. PLAN began consolidating its financial statements with APL effective February 18, 2022. PLAN changed APL's name to Progressive Planet Products ("PPP") on May 2, 2022. Going forward, APL shall be referred to as PPP. 2 Related companies included 0820443 B.C. Ltd., a company which owned certain properties utilized in APL's business, and 1111157 B.C. Ltd., a holding company which owned shares in APL. 3

Integration of PLAN and PPP Operations Prior to the acquisition of PPP, PLAN operated a seasonal pilot plant which produced mineral powders (soft rock phosphate) for agriculture on a seasonal basis. This plant was not reopened in the spring of 2022 due to the acquisition of PPP. In Q1 2023, the pilot plant was dismantled and all the industrial scale equipment from the plant was relocated to Kamloops, BC. In Q3 2023, the remaining industrial equipment was installed in PPP's facilities, consisting primarily of the air classification system which allows for segregation of powders by size and enables the sale of ultra-fine powders used in fertigation. In Q4 2023, PLAN sold the fixed assets (two steel truss fabric tents) which remained on site at the seasonal pilot plant. The cost of disassembling and relocating these tents was greater than their value and the former landlord purchased these tents from PLAN which avoided excess costs of removing them from the site. Current Corporate Structure and Operational Overview PLAN operates as a parent company with four wholly owned subsidiaries including the following: PPP - PPP is the operating company in Kamloops, BC, Canada. The head office of PPP and all manufacturing operatio ns are located at the Mount Paul Industrial Park where PPP has four long term industrial leases with the Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc, also known as the Kamloops Indian Band .

Our Low Carbon Cement Lab is also located on these premises, and this is where we operate the PozGlass™ Reactor at our fully equipped concrete lab.

Our Agricultural Tech and Product Quality Control Lab is also located in Kamloops, BC. Progressive Planet Alberta Inc. (or "PPA") - PPA is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. PPA has a growing employee and director count in Calgary, Alberta. Originally, PPA was where the bulk of research and development occurred, but is now the home of two senior executives, Dr. Doug Brown an Advisory Board Member and fPLAN's newest member of its Board of Directors, Suzanne Davis-Hall, who joined the board on March 27, 2023. PLAN views Calgary as a location where it will continue to add key team members. 0820443 B.C. Ltd. - a company which owns certain properties utilized in PPP's mineral extraction and manufacturing operations. Progressive Planet US LLC is incorporated in Oregon, USA and employs one US-based salesperson who sells products for PPP. 4