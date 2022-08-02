Progressive Planet : Management Discussion & Analysis For the Nine-Month Period Ended January 31, 2022

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Management Discussion & Analysis For the Nine-Month Period Ended January 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the trading symbol PLAN. The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is a review of the operations, current financial position and outlook for Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. ("the Company" or "Progressive") and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the period ended January 31, 2022, which were prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and are filed on the SEDAR website: www.sedar.com. All dollar figures included herein and in the following discussion and analysis are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This MD&A may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration or other risk factors beyond its control. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information in this MD&A, including all statements that are not historical facts, constitutes forward‐ looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward‐looking information may include, but is not limited to, information which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and opportunities. Often, this information includes words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In making and providing the forward‐looking information included in this MD&A the Company's assumptions may include among other things: (i) assumptions about the price of metals; (ii) that there are no material delays in the optimisation of operations at the exploration and evaluation assets; (iii) assumptions about operating costs and expenditures; (iv) assumptions about future production and recovery; (v) that there is no unanticipated fluctuation in foreign exchange rates; and (vi) that there is no material deterioration in general economic conditions. Although management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward‐looking information will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward‐looking information is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or results, to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include among other things the following: (i) decreases in the price of base metals; (ii) the risk that the Company will continue to have negative operating cash flow; (iii) the risk that additional financing will not be obtained as and when required; (iv) material increases in operating costs; (v) adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and (vi) environmental risks and changes in environmental legislation. This MD&A (See "Risks and Uncertainties") and the Company's annual information form contain information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward‐looking information. Although the Company

has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward‐looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward looking information as a result of new information or events after the date of this MD&A except as may be required by law. All forward‐ looking information disclosed in this document is qualified by this cautionary statement. OVERVIEW Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (the Company or PLAN) was incorporated under the Laws of British Columbia, Canada on November 10, 2006. PLAN is primarily engaged in developing natural pozzolan properties in BC, Canada. Its three mineral properties are all within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC. These properties are named the Z1 Natural Pozzolan Property, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Quarry, and the Heffley Creek Metals & Pozzolan Property. PLAN has a pilot plant which produces mineral powders for agriculture on a seasonal basis. PLAN is also developing supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) to replace up to 50% of Portland cement in concrete through an active product development program focused on developing technologies to lower the carbon footprint of all the Portland cement powder we replace with new innovative SCMs. Our flagship product, PozGlass SCM is a combination of natural pozzolan and post-consumer glass which is finely ground and treated using proprietary processes developed by PLAN. The pilot plant was not operational for most of the current quarter for three reasons. Firstly, PLAN was able to process sufficient soft rock phosphate for its largest customer to meet its Spring 2022 pre-orders during Q2. Secondly, PLAN did not have an effective method to dry wet ore in winter months at its Pilot Plant. Finally, PLAN anticipated that it would have access to the large rotary kiln drier located at Absorbent Products Ltd. (APL) by the fourth quarter of its fiscal year (February 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022). PLAN did subsequently utilize APL's rotary drier and APL's fine grinding equipment to complete its first toll processing purchase order to fine grind soft rock phosphate at APL's facilities as announced in its news release of March 10, 2022. As announced in its previous MDA, PLAN has developed an additional SCM named PozGlass 100G. This SCM receives additional proprietary treatment (versus PozGlass SCM) and contains 100% post-consumer glass. This additional treatment of the glass increases the percentage of amorphous silica while sequestering CO2. Proprietary treatment of this glass has seen test results where mix designs which substitute 25% of Portland for PozGlass 100G demonstrated greater strength than mix designs using 100% Portland cement when tested after 28 days of curing. Lab scale work on PozGlass 100G has now been completed and further work will involve scaling up to bench scale processing. On January 2, 2018, PLAN announced that Stephen Harpur had joined its board and accepted the role of President. In December 2018, Canada announced regulations to phase-out traditional coal-fired electricity by 2029. As Class F fly ash is only created by coal fired power plants, the generation of fly ash as a by-product of burning coal will cease in Canada by 2030. In the interim, the supply is already diminishing with early shutdowns already occurring. Further early shutdowns were announced in December 2020 by Capital Power announcing the early shutdown of the coal fired Genesee 1 and Genesee 2 in Alberta by 2023. As referenced above, PLAN built a Comminution Plant in Spallumcheen, BC. Comminution is defined by Wikipedia as "the reduction of solid materials from one average particle size to a smaller average particle size, 2

by crushing, grinding, cutting, vibrating, or other processes." This comminution plant was designed to crush natural pozzolan from its Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry as well as post-consumer glass and soft rock phosphate soil amendments. This plant recently began crushing ore into fine powders for third party customers under toll processing arrangements. Under these toll processing arrangements, PLAN has no inventory or shipping costs and receives a processing fee for each tonne of finished product produced. PLAN is allocating resources to development intellectual property with respect to sequestering CO2 in PozGlass 100G and in cellular concrete to further reduce the carbon footprint of materials that can replace Portland cement. To accelerate these efforts, PLAN opened a research lab in Calgary and hired a VP of Research and Development, Dr. Roger Mah. PLAN is expanding the footprint of this lab during the current quarter to enable expansion of our efforts to lower the carbon footprint of cement materials. The expanded lab has been named the C-Quester Centre for Sustainable Innovation. With the acquisition of APL now complete, the Comminution Pilot Plant will be dismantled during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year and all commercial scale equipment will be moved to Kamloops where it will be integrated with APL's operations. Major equipment to be moved include two industrial sized ball mills, an industrial scale air classification system, as well as heavy duty forklifts (2) and a skid steer. Smaller equipment will be sold or traded against further industrial scale equipment for APL's operations. As a mineral exploration company, the Company's core assets include the exploration rights to its mineral properties. In conjunction with developing its Heffley Creek Pozzolan and Metals Property, PLAN discovered nickel and chromium in both soil and bedrock in 2020. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS / OVERALL PERFORMANCE As briefly discussed above, PLAN announced the planned acquisition of APL on December 24, 2021 and completed the transaction on February 18, 2022. Further details of this transaction are described in the Subsequent Transactions section below. MINERAL PROPERTIES Z1 Natural Pozzolan Property, British Columbia On January 23, 2017, the Company announced the signing of an option agreement, subsequently amended, to acquire a 100% interest in the Z1 Zeolite Quarry/Mine located about 3 kms northeast of Cache Creek, BC. Details can be found on PLAN's website at https://progressiveplanet.ca/investors-nov-21. On January 17, 2018, the Company amended certain terms of the Z1 Zeolite agreement. The mending agreement afforded the Company an additional 12 months to meet the minimum expenditures requirement. Details can be found on PLAN's website at https://progressiveplanet.ca/investors-nov-21/. On June 14, 2018, the Company completed all its option requirements on the Z1 Zeolite Property in Cache Creek, BC, six months ahead of the deadline to complete the minimum expenditures requirement. Details can be found on PLAN's website at https://progressiveplanet.ca/investors-nov-21/. Since completing the acquisition of the Z1, PLAN has conducted various research activities on natural pozzolan from the Z1 including the development of PozGlass SCM to complete with fly ash as a lower carbon footprint substitute for Portland cement. Management determined that the largest market opportunity involved creating a supplementary cementing material (SCM) since the main SCM currently consumed in Canada is fly ash and fly ash is created from burning thermal coal to produce electricity. In April 2021, PLAN announced the successful completion of Phase One of a Two Phase test program for its PozGlass™ SCM product. 3

In June 2021, PLAN announced the positive accelerated-cure Resistance to Chloride Ion Penetration (RCP) test results for its PozGlass™ SCM product. The Company is focused on delivering economic and eco-friendly solutions for the cement and concrete industry. Phase Two testing has now been completed and was focused on testing concrete durability, including compressive strength, chloride permeability testing (RCP) and sulphate resistance. All results have been disseminated in news releases and can be found on PLAN's website at https://progressiveplanet.ca/investors- nov-21/. Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property, British Columbia On October 3, 2019, the Company entered into a property option agreement to acquire the Z-2 Zeolite Property for the following considerations: Share issuances 33,334 common shares on or before October 22, 2019 (issued with a value of $3,000). 66,667 common shares on or before April 22, 2021(issued with a value of $26,667). 66,667 common shares on or before October 22, 2022. Cash payment $1,000 as non-refundable deposit (paid). $5,000 upon the execution of the agreement (paid). $10,000 on or before April 22, 2021(paid). $10,000 on or before October 22, 2022. Exploration expenditures incur $200,000 in exploration on or before October 22, 2022. In relation to the acquisition, the Company is also required to issue the following as finder's fees: Share issuances 3,333 common shares on or before October 22, 2019 (issued with a value of $300). 6,667 common shares on or before April 22, 2021(issued with a value of $2,267). 6,667 common shares on or before October 22, 2022. The vendor will retain a royalty of $8 per tonne of mineral products produced from the property, subject to a 50% buyback right in consideration of $75,000. Additional sampling was completed on the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property in 2021 to work towards finishing the earn out of this property. Results confirmed the continued presence of natural pozzolan and an application to drill this property will be submitted in the Q1 2022. Due to the length of time it currently takes the Ministry to process such applications, there is not guarantee that a drilling permit will be issued in 2022. Management remains optimistic regarding Z2's ability to supply natural pozzolan to the cement industry. Testing of the Z2 natural pozzolan for compressive strength showed that this pozzolan had excellent compressive strength, but the samples collected in 2021 were not submitted for compressive strength as the company focused the majority of its exploration efforts and budget on the Heffley Creek Metals and Pozzolan Property. It is management's intention to finish its exploration obligations to earn a 100% interest in this property in 2022 with the long-term goal of completing a successful Notice of Work for the Z-2 so that natural pozzolan from this property can be used to supply the cement industry as the supply of Class F fly ash continues to diminish 4