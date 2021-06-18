Getting to Know our Medical Advisory Board: Dr. Bradford Kolb

June 18

Why did you become a reproductive endocrinologist?

I was initially drawn to the field of reproductive endocrinology because of my love for science. However, my reasons have shifted as I matured and became a parent. I love that I am able to bring the joy of parenthood to others.

What does family mean to you?

I am the father of three daughters and to me family is love, support,andjoy. Family can be biological or not biological. It is criticalto be inclusive and to recognize that there are lots of ways to have a family. My work family is also invaluable. The front office, the nurses and the embryologists keep everything together.

Why do you believe coverage, like Progyny is important?

Progyny covers critical components of treatment, like genetic screening, to improve outcomes. I also love that Progyny takes the advice of physicians very seriously and builds standards of care based on best practices.

What advicWhat advice would you give to someone starting their fertility journey?

First and foreDon't wait to get treatment. Seek the best advice possible but be careful to check your sources. I would also recommend that you do your homework before you conceive or attempt to conceive and maximize your health pre-conception.

How do you think the field of reproductive endocrinology will change in the next 5 years, in the next 10 years?

Our ability to diagnose viable embryos will improve andmany of the lab components will be automatedto help improve treatment outcomes. I think we need to find a way to gather reliable, accurate data on our patients and use artificial intelligence to help analyze that data to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment success.