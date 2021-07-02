Log in
Getting to Know our Medical Advisory Board: Dr. Jonathan Kort

07/02/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
July 2

What attracted you to reproductive endocrinology?

My dad was a reproductive endocrinologist so I had the unusual experience of growingup meeting a lot of his former patients (and their children) around town and learning how he helped his patients have a family which taught me about the great impact providers in this field can have on their patients' lives. Alsothe field has changed so much in a relatively short period of time, we are always learning more and making new innovations that help our patients.

What is your favorite part about being a reproductive endocrinologist?

Seeing our patients have a successful outcome. Their success makes all the hard work they went through to get there worth it. The outcomes are also very tangibleand we learn whether treatments were successful in a relatively short time compared to other fields in medicine.

Why do you believe coverage, like Progyny is important?

Many patients just need the chance! Progyny improves our patients' access to the most cutting edgetechnologies in a timely matter, without the added stress or delays of back-and-forth we often encounter with other insurance companies.

What is one word to describe the impact you have made on a patient's life?

Life-changing.

What new research is under way that you are excited about?

We are really onlyat the tip of the iceberg in our ability to predict embryo viability and our understanding of early embryo genetics. As these technologies advancewe will have even greater confidence in the embryos we transfer and alsohelp us understand why occasionally some transfers are not successful when everything seems to be going well.

This entry was posted in Blog, Let's Talk Fertility and tagged provider network, premier provider network, medical advisory board, MAB.
Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 536 M - -
Net income 2021 41,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 166x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 350 M 5 350 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales 2022 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart PROGYNY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Progyny, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGYNY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 60,43 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Schlanger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Anevski President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Livingston Chief Financial Officer
Beth C. Seidenberg Chairman
Alan B. Copperman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.42.56%5 272
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED14.19%382 152
ANTHEM, INC.19.54%93 240
CIGNA CORPORATION14.47%81 360
HUMANA INC.7.91%56 987
CENTENE CORPORATION22.71%43 064