  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Progyny, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGNY   US74340E1038

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
37.79 USD   +4.31%
03:44aPGNY STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Progyny, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-11-2022 08:40 AM
CI
05/06PROGYNY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
PGNY STOCK NEWS: Robbins LLP Investigates Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) on Behalf of Shareholders

05/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) to determine whether certain Progyny officers and directors breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Progyny, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States.

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Progyny, Inc. contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Progyny, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 757 M - -
Net income 2022 10,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 196x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 475 M 3 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 83,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,79 $
Average target price 62,83 $
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
Managers and Directors
Peter Anevski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Sturmer President
Mark Livingston Chief Financial Officer
David J. Schlanger Executive Chairman
Alan B. Copperman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.-24.95%3 475
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.57%462 078
ANTHEM, INC.6.48%119 865
CIGNA CORPORATION18.17%86 092
HUMANA INC.-4.93%55 732
CENTENE CORPORATION2.06%49 189