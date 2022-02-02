Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Progyny, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGNY   US74340E1038

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/02 03:56:51 pm
39.165 USD   -3.68%
03:39pPROGYNY : Black Health and Wellness
PU
01/21PROGYNY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
01/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts Progyny's Price Target to $71 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progyny : Black Health and Wellness

02/02/2022 | 03:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Black History Month is a time to celebrate and remember all the achievements made by African Americans throughout history. This celebration has been taking place since 1915, when Harvard historian Carter Woodson and minister Jesse Mooreland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) with the purpose of researching and promoting achievements of the Black community. Over the years, the celebration of Black History Month has expanded, and ever since 1976, the celebrations have revolved around a specific theme.

This year, the theme is "Black Health and Wellness" which aims to promote the legacy of medical practice and wellbeing activities that have evolved within the Black community. Even a brief glance at current and historical healthcare outcomes within this community signals that this focus is incredibly timely and must continue to be addressed.

One of the current challenges is finding a doctor with a common background. It's clear the payoffs of having one, according to a 2020 study titled, "Physician-patient racial concordance and disparities in birthing mortality for newborns," which showed the survival rate of Black babies almost doubled when treated by a Black physician. However, the trend of Black physicians have only increased by 4% over the last 120 years, according to a UCLA study titled, "Historical Trends in the Representativeness and Incomes of Black Physicians, 1900-2018." While the numbers of Black physicians are low, the tide is changing and platforms are being created to make it easier to connect with these physicians, for example Health in Her Hue, Hued, and Irth App to name a few.

Additionally, addressing the systemic issues and prejudices Black men and women face during fertility and medical treatment must be a united movement that is backed by the community and its allies. While the resources that is included below are tailored towards those in the family building journey, much of the advice and insight applies across conditions and reasons to see a physician.

Advocating for Yourself and Your Health Practicing Comprehensive Health

Overall well-being doesn't begin when you're looking to build a family or when you're looking to find a physician who supports you. Comprehensive wellness resolves around what your body needs to feel good. Some factors of overall wellness might include exercise, diet, and stress management. All of these can greatly impact your mental health and physical health. Here are some resources to get started:

Resources for Overall Health and Wellbeing

For many, finding support groups and resources where individuals can contribute as much or as little as they want can also promote wellbeing. Below are some additional resources specific to the family building journey.

Additional Resources

Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROGYNY, INC.
03:39pPROGYNY : Black Health and Wellness
PU
01/21PROGYNY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
01/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts Progyny's Price Target to $71 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/11PROGYNY WEBINAR : Family Building and Your Progyny Benefit 101
PU
01/11Progyny, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/06INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
01/05Progyny, Inc. to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
01/04INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROGYNY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 508 M - -
Net income 2021 54,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 677 M 3 677 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart PROGYNY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Progyny, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGYNY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 40,66 $
Average target price 68,50 $
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Anevski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Sturmer President
Mark Livingston Chief Financial Officer
David J. Schlanger Executive Chairman
Alan B. Copperman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.-19.25%3 677
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-5.89%441 173
ANTHEM, INC.-5.32%106 527
CIGNA CORPORATION-1.62%74 873
HUMANA INC.-15.78%50 216
CENTENE CORPORATION-6.61%44 901