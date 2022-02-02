Progyny : Black Health and Wellness

Black History Month is a time to celebrate and remember all the achievements made by African Americans throughout history. This celebration has been taking place since 1915, when Harvard historian Carter Woodson and minister Jesse Mooreland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) with the purpose of researching and promoting achievements of the Black community. Over the years, the celebration of Black History Month has expanded, and ever since 1976, the celebrations have revolved around a specific theme.
This year, the theme is "Black Health and Wellness" which aims to promote the legacy of medical practice and wellbeing activities that have evolved within the Black community. Even a brief glance at current and historical healthcare outcomes within this community signals that this focus is incredibly timely and must continue to be addressed.
Additionally, addressing the systemic issues and prejudices Black men and women face during fertility and medical treatment must be a united movement that is backed by the community and its allies. While the resources that is included below are tailored towards those in the family building journey, much of the advice and insight applies across conditions and reasons to see a physician.
Overall well-being doesn't begin when you're looking to build a family or when you're looking to find a physician who supports you. Comprehensive wellness resolves around what your body needs to feel good. Some factors of overall wellness might include exercise, diet, and stress management. All of these can greatly impact your mental health and physical health. Here are some resources to get started:
For many, finding support groups and resources where individuals can contribute as much or as little as they want can also promote wellbeing. Below are some additional resources specific to the family building journey.
