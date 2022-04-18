Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Progyny, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGNY   US74340E1038

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
  Report
04/18 11:54:16 am EDT
41.17 USD   -1.86%
Progyny : Eliminating Barriers to Access with an Inclusive and Robust Fertility and Family Building Benefit

04/18/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not all fertility and family building benefits are created equal. Many employers offer fertility benefits through traditional carrier plans, but with those plan types, many people run into significant barriers when they are trying to access the benefit.

Some plan designs might be unintentionally discriminatory towards LGBTQ+ couples or single parents by choice. For example, the language in these plans typically require an official diagnosis of infertility (six months of trying to conceive without success) in order to access coverage for fertility treatment. Or, some plans might have a limit on how much it will be willing to cover, a dollar-maximum limit, which often isn't enough to cover one round of IVF.

Infertility advocate and Progyny's VP of Sales, Amanda Lesesne, further discusses what these barriers look like, and how to better understand the complicated world of family building benefits.

Are you looking to bring a benefit into your organization? Reach out to TalktoHR@Progyny.com or fill out the form at www.progyny.com/talktohr. And if you are looking for tips on how to advocate for a family building benefit at your own company, check out this post with more tips and advice from Amanda.

Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 750 M - -
Net income 2022 4,83 M - -
Net cash 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 311x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 848 M 3 848 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart PROGYNY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Progyny, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGYNY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,95 $
Average target price 65,67 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Anevski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Sturmer President
Mark Livingston Chief Financial Officer
David J. Schlanger Executive Chairman
Alan B. Copperman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.-16.68%3 848
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP6.51%503 212
ANTHEM, INC.11.47%124 651
CIGNA CORPORATION12.88%82 526
HUMANA INC.-0.71%58 322
CENTENE CORPORATION5.02%50 442