Progyny : Named to Crain's New York Business Fast 50 List and its SVP of People Named as a Notable Leader in HR

As we quickly approach the end of 2022, I can't help but be humbled and amazed at all that Progyny and our incredible team have accomplished over not only the last 12 months, but the last several years. A perfect embodiment of this effort is being honored as one of the fastest growing companies by Crain's New York Business, an annual list that profiles only 50 companies in the New York area, while simultaneously having Cassandra Pratt, our SVP of People, recognized as a Notable HR Leader for 2022.

We have been on the Crain's Fast 50 list since 2018 - in those four years, we have had one of the best-performing IPOs in 2019, grown to over 300 employees, and worked with more than 270 employers to help tens of thousands of people on their family building journeys. The best part is, we're only getting started. Being recognized once again as a Fast 50 only empowers us at Progyny to commit to further strategic growth that benefits our clients, our members, and our premier network of fertility specialists. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so and we won't slow until this mission is achieved.

From our care management team, who provide patients with education and guidance on their family building journeys, to those bringing the Progyny solution to employers, and the teams that support our infrastructure so we can strategically scale and support more families - we have amassed a dedicated workforce who actively commits to our mission every day. It is not lost on me how extraordinary this is, and a significant part of our employee recruitment and retention is due to the efforts of Cassandra and her team. She is the driving force behind all Progyny initiatives that support our employees and strengthen our company culture.

Congratulations Cassandra on being named as a Notable HR Leader in Crain's New York Business - we are forever grateful for the work you have done and continue to do for Progyny.

"Being on Crain's New York Business Notable HR Leaders list is an unbelievable honor," said Cassandra Pratt. "My passion for building strong, scale-able processes that attract and retain top people for Progyny is propelled by our vision to help anyone have a child, and to have my work be recognized by Crain's means a great deal."

I'd like to end this note with a thank you to all our employees, our clients, and our physicians - Progyny would not be where it is today without your belief and support in our mission.

-Pete Anevski, CEO

More information and the complete results for Crain's Fast 50 2022 can be found here and for Crain's Notable HR Leaders here.