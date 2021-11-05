Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Progyny, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGNY   US74340E1038

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progyny Named to Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
05
Nov
Blog, Let's Talk Fertility Progyny Named to Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List
November 5

Today, Progyny was named to the inaugural Inc. Best-Led Companies list, an exciting 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market - a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. Together, these companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To be considered for the list, each company had to fill out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"It is an honor for Progyny to be named to Inc.'s Best Led Companies List," said David Schlanger, CEO of Progyny. "This recognition is a testament to how the company has thrived this past year, especially during a global pandemic, and how we have continued to collaborate as a team."

Progyny's benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists and the most appropriate treatments and approved technologies to give doctors and patients the best chance of success. Our solution also reduces healthcare costs for the nation's leading employers and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

For more information on Progyny, visit www.progyny.com.

To see the complete list, visit www.inc.com/best-led-companies

This entry was posted in Blog, Let's Talk Fertility. Bookmark the permalink.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROGYNY, INC.
11:38aProgyny Named to Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List
PU
11/04PROGYNY : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Reports Third Quarter Revenue of $122.3 Million; Expects Full Year 2021 Revenue Growth ..
PU
11/04Earnings Flash (PGNY) PROGYNY Reports Q3 Revenue $122.3M, vs. Street Est of $125.5M
MT
11/04PROGYNY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Prin..
AQ
11/04Progyny, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/04Progyny, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
11/04INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
11/01PROGYNY WEBINAR : Navigating Your Family Building Journey During the Holidays
PU
11/01COVID-19 UPDATE WEBINAR : FDA Vaccine Approval, Booster Shots, and Trying to Conceive
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROGYNY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 517 M - -
Net income 2021 47,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 126x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 426 M 5 426 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart PROGYNY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Progyny, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGYNY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 60,28 $
Average target price 71,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Schlanger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Anevski President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Livingston Chief Financial Officer
Beth C. Seidenberg Chairman
Alan B. Copperman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.42.20%5 389
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP30.41%430 687
ANTHEM, INC.32.25%102 574
CIGNA CORPORATION4.84%70 641
HUMANA INC.11.99%58 297
CENTENE CORPORATION22.89%43 045