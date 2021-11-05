Progyny Named to Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List

05

Today, Progyny was named to the inaugural Inc. Best-Led Companies list, an exciting 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market - a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. Together, these companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To be considered for the list, each company had to fill out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"It is an honor for Progyny to be named to Inc.'s Best Led Companies List," said David Schlanger, CEO of Progyny. "This recognition is a testament to how the company has thrived this past year, especially during a global pandemic, and how we have continued to collaborate as a team."

Progyny's benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists and the most appropriate treatments and approved technologies to give doctors and patients the best chance of success. Our solution also reduces healthcare costs for the nation's leading employers and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

