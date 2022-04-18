Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Progyny, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PGNY   US74340E1038

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 04:54:16 pm BST
41.17 USD   -1.86%
04:34pPROGYNY : Unparalleled Support is One of the Key Drivers to a Comprehensive Fertility Benefit
PU
04:24pPROGYNY : Eliminating Barriers to Access with an Inclusive and Robust Fertility and Family Building Benefit
PU
04:14pPROGYNY : Tips to Advocate for Family Building Benefits at Your Organization
PU
Summary 
Summary

Progyny : Tips to Advocate for Family Building Benefits at Your Organization

04/18/2022 | 04:14pm BST
The word "advocate" can be scary. Does it mean that you need to be the one person solely responsible for bringing change to your organization? Do you need to rally dozens of people behind the cause all on your own?

Take a deep breath. Being an advocate - especially one that is trying to bring fertility and family building benefits to your workplace - can mean so many things. And no, it doesn't have to be intimidating!

Amanda Lesesne, infertility advocate and VP of Sales at Progyny, recently sat down with Selena Yang, VP of Communication and Strategy, to talk about the various ways you can advocate for a family building benefit at your workplace. Here's the good news: Amanda says that being an advocate can be as simple as talking to your close colleagues about your family building journey. Sparking these conversations can reverberate across your entire organization, and result in real change.

Beyond just starting a conversation, there are also other ways you can play an active role in advocating for a fertility benefit.

You can bring your cause to existing employee resource groups (ERGs) that you're a part of and get them to help you advocate for a robust and inclusive family building program. You could even start a petition with those groups. In larger group settings like these, advocacy can seem a lot less scary because you have so many people supporting you.

So, you've started the conversation with your friends, a supportive group of colleagues backing the cause, the next step is to start a conversation with your HR or benefits team. Understandably, this can be the most difficult part. But Amanda has some really great tips on what to say when you approach your HR team about implementing a family building benefit for your workforce.

Your voice, especially when it comes to advocating for benefits, is incredibly powerful. Take some of these tips and apply them to your own situation - you'll be surprised by the impact one voice can have!

If you're interested in learning more about what to look for in a fertility benefit, check out this blog post with more tips from Amanda.

Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PROGYNY, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 750 M - 575 M
Net income 2022 4,83 M - 3,70 M
Net cash 2022 202 M - 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 311x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 848 M 3 848 M 2 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends PROGYNY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,95 $
Average target price 65,67 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Anevski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Sturmer President
Mark Livingston Chief Financial Officer
David J. Schlanger Executive Chairman
Alan B. Copperman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.-16.68%3 848
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP6.51%503 212
ANTHEM, INC.11.47%124 651
CIGNA CORPORATION12.88%82 526
HUMANA INC.-0.71%58 322
CENTENE CORPORATION5.02%50 442