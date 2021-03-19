Progyny Webinar: How to Support Your Employees During Their Family Building Journey

19

Mar

March 19

April 18-24 is National Infertility Awareness Week. Despite the fact 1 in 8 couples have trouble building their families, there's still a stigma around infertility, and many people don't know how to support their colleagues or friends experiencing it. That's why Progyny is offering a free 45-minute webinar about how managers can help their employees on their family building journeys.

We'll explore how managers can support their employees in a work-from-home environment, give you some emotional and mental health resources, and offer tips on creating an environment that benefits the team. You'll also hear from a Progyny member on his experience, and a fertility specialist on an overview of treatment and its emotional side effects.

Host, Lissa Kline, LCSW, SVP Member & Provider Services, Progyny

Natalie Crawford, MD, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and is Director of Patient Experience and Education and co-founder of Fora Fertility

Philip Schmidt, Small Business Specialist at LinkedIn, and Progyny Member

Register for the webinar today.

Can't make it? You can still watch the on-demand recording. Register for the webinar, and we will send it following the event. If you have any questions, please submit them to education@progyny.com.