Progyny, Inc.

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
Progyny Webinar: How to Support Your Employees During Their Family Building Journey

03/19/2021 | 06:53pm EDT
Progyny Webinar: How to Support Your Employees During Their Family Building Journey
March 19

April 18-24 is National Infertility Awareness Week. Despite the fact 1 in 8 couples have trouble building their families, there's still a stigma around infertility, and many people don't know how to support their colleagues or friends experiencing it. That's why Progyny is offering a free 45-minute webinar about how managers can help their employees on their family building journeys.

We'll explore how managers can support their employees in a work-from-home environment, give you some emotional and mental health resources, and offer tips on creating an environment that benefits the team. You'll also hear from a Progyny member on his experience, and a fertility specialist on an overview of treatment and its emotional side effects.

How to Support Your Employees During Their Family Building Journey Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 2:00pm ET Featuring:
  • Host, Lissa Kline, LCSW, SVP Member & Provider Services, Progyny
  • Natalie Crawford, MD, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and is Director of Patient Experience and Education and co-founder of Fora Fertility
  • Philip Schmidt, Small Business Specialist at LinkedIn, and Progyny Member

Register for the webinar today.

Can't make it? You can still watch the on-demand recording. Register for the webinar, and we will send it following the event. If you have any questions, please submit them to education@progyny.com.

This entry was posted in Blog, Fertility in the Workplace and tagged emotional support and awareness, webinar, fertility benefits at work.
Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 22:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
