MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Progyny, Inc.    PGNY

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
Progyny Webinar: Journey to Fatherhood: Finding Support in the Journey

03/01/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Progyny Webinar: Journey to Fatherhood: Finding Support in the Journey
March 1

Progyny is launching a three-part webinar series to focus on men and infertility. The first webinar, which launches in March, explores the emotional impact of infertility on men. Infertility is often mischaracterized as a female issue, but it affects men too. And because of the stigma around it, men are often left to suffer in silence. It's time to change that. In this webinar, we will discuss how to ask for support, talk about the journey, and recover from a loss.

Journey to Fatherhood: Finding Support in the Journey Wednesday, March 24, 2:00pm EST Featuring:

Register here today.

Can't make it? Register to automatically receive the on-demand recording.

This webinar is open to those with and without Progyny coverage. Although Progyny members have unlimited access to a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA) who can offer emotional support throughout the journey, we know not everyone has a strong support system. Please feel free to share this webinar with anyone who may feel alone on the path to fatherhood.

This entry was posted in Blog, Let's Talk Fertility and tagged emotional support and awareness, male fertility, webinar.
Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
