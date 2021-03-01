Progyny Webinar: Journey to Fatherhood: Finding Support in the Journey

01

Mar

March 1

Progyny is launching a three-part webinar series to focus on men and infertility. The first webinar, which launches in March, explores the emotional impact of infertility on men. Infertility is often mischaracterized as a female issue, but it affects men too. And because of the stigma around it, men are often left to suffer in silence. It's time to change that. In this webinar, we will discuss how to ask for support, talk about the journey, and recover from a loss.

This webinar is open to those with and without Progyny coverage. Although Progyny members have unlimited access to a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA) who can offer emotional support throughout the journey, we know not everyone has a strong support system. Please feel free to share this webinar with anyone who may feel alone on the path to fatherhood.