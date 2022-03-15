Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Progyny, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGNY   US74340E1038

PROGYNY, INC.

(PGNY)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/15 02:08:04 pm
41.03 USD   +2.18%
01:32pPROGYNY WEBINAR : Navigating the Different Ways to Adopt
PU
03/11INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
03/10Progyny, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Progyny Webinar: Navigating the Different Ways to Adopt

03/15/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Progyny provides support and resources for all paths to parenthood and is excited to focus on adoption. This month's webinar is spotlighting adoption and the different ways individuals and couples can build their family through adoption. Register to learn more about the adoption process and how to access Progyny support.

During this session, we'll explore some of the different options, such as domestic infant adoption, foster care, and discuss how to find an agency. We will also review the most frequently asked questions about adoption.

Tune in on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 2:00pm ET for a Progyny webinar, Navigating the Different Ways to Adopt

Featuring:

  • Karen Madsen, RN, BSN, Manager and Clinical Educator, Progyny
  • PamHoehler, LCSW, Director of Placement Services, Adoptions Together
  • Maria Villegas, LCSW, Co-Program Manager, Open Adoption and Family Services

Whether youarejust starting to think about building your family, or well on the way, this webinar is a great opportunity to learn more about your supported path to parenthood with Progyny. Want to share this with a family member or friend? Progyny webinars are freeand open to everyone.If you have any questions, please email education@progyny.com.

Register here today.

Disclaimer

Progyny Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROGYNY, INC.
01:32pPROGYNY WEBINAR : Navigating the Different Ways to Adopt
PU
03/11INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
03/10Progyny, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
03/07INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
03/02INSIDER SELL : Progyny
MT
03/02Berenberg Bank Adjusts Progyny's Price Target to $70 From $71, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/01PROGYNY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
02/28PROGYNY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/28PROGYNY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/28TRANSCRIPT : Progyny, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROGYNY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 750 M - -
Net income 2022 5,70 M - -
Net cash 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 250x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 663 M 3 663 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 312
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart PROGYNY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Progyny, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROGYNY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 40,15 $
Average target price 67,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Anevski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Sturmer President
Mark Livingston Chief Financial Officer
David J. Schlanger Executive Chairman
Alan B. Copperman Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROGYNY, INC.-20.26%3 663
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.83%459 084
ANTHEM, INC.-1.12%110 597
CIGNA CORPORATION-1.49%72 600
HUMANA INC.-6.88%54 745
CENTENE CORPORATION2.34%49 154