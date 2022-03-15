Progyny provides support and resources for all paths to parenthood and is excited to focus on adoption. This month's webinar is spotlighting adoption and the different ways individuals and couples can build their family through adoption. Register to learn more about the adoption process and how to access Progyny support.

During this session, we'll explore some of the different options, such as domestic infant adoption, foster care, and discuss how to find an agency. We will also review the most frequently asked questions about adoption.

Tune in on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 2:00pm ET for a Progyny webinar, Navigating the Different Ways to Adopt

Featuring:

Karen Madsen, RN, BSN, Manager and Clinical Educator, Progyny

Pam Hoehler, L CSW, Director of Placement Services, Adoptions Together

Maria Villegas, LCSW, Co-Program Manager, Open Adoption and Family Services

Whether youarejust starting to think about building your family, or well on the way, this webinar is a great opportunity to learn more about your supported path to parenthood with Progyny. Want to share this with a family member or friend? Progyny webinars are freeand open to everyone.If you have any questions, please email education@progyny.com.

Register here today.