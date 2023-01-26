Progyny : Welcomes Four New Fertility Specialists to its Medical Advisory Board

Today, Progyny is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Kaylen Silverberg of Texas Fertility Center, Dr. Danielle Vitiello of Fertility Centers of New England, Dr. Desiree McCarthy-Keith of Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta, and Dr. David Ryley to its Medical Advisory Board.

Progyny's Medical Advisory Board (MAB) consists of thirteen of the nation's leading experts across the fertility industry. The MAB is the cornerstone of Progyny's medical expertise, with each member offering their unique and coveted insights to help guide the current and future offerings at Progyny.

The four new additions will undoubtedly contribute to the overall success of the company, and the full team is overjoyed to have them be a part of the life-changing work done at Progyny. To find out more about each member, please read below.

Dr. Kaylen Silverberg currently practices at Texas Fertility Center and has helped hopeful parents from all walks of life overcome the complex causes of infertility to start or grow their families. Dr. Silverberg earned his undergraduate degree in molecular biology and business administration from Vanderbilt University then attended medical school at the Baylor College of Medicine. He returned to Vanderbilt to complete an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. After his residency, he completed a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.

"I am both honored and excited to have been asked to join the Progyny Medical Advisory Board. Over the years, I have heard many pitches from many companies about how they were going to expand access to high quality fertility treatment. Progyny is the first to truly deliver on this promise and, in a few short years, they have made a tremendous difference in the lives of hundreds of my patients. I look forward to helping them pursue and expand their mission moving forward," said Dr. Silverberg

Dr. DanielleVitiello has practiced at the Fertility Centers of New England for over a decade and, before then, was part of Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was on the faculty of Yale University's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Vitiello graduated with honors in Chemistry from Boston University. She received her medical degree from the University of Vermont where she also received a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics. Dr. Vitiello is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and numerous other academic and medical societies, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

"Progyny guides the narrative to safe and efficient family building through empowering patients and physicians, alike. I hope to bring to the Progyny MAB my respect for following best practices and my willingness to adapt innovation. This willingness comes from years of training as a scientist, then as a physician, and most importantly, parenthood," said Dr. Vitiello

Dr. DesireeMcCarthy-Keith currently practices at Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta and received her medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Public Health in maternal and child health from the University of North Carolina. She completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency training at Duke University Medical Center and a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She has special interests in male and female infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, and in vitro fertilization. She has also authored several peer-reviewed publications on reproductive and infertility topics and has presented her research nationally.

"Progyny sets the standard for providing patient-focused, data-driven services, and I am honored to serve on the Medical Advisory Board where I may lend my clinical expertise in support of Progyny's mission to provide inclusive fertility benefits for all of its members," said Dr. McCarthy-Keith

Dr. DavidRyley is double board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology/Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. He has held positions at Boston IVF as a board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist and at Harvard Medical School as a Clinical Instructor, where he has guided the next generation of fertility experts and performed research to improve future care. Dr. Ryley completed his medical degree and residency at Tufts University School of Medicine and his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"I am flattered to join the Medical Advisory Board at Progyny. Since 2002 I have been honored to assist hundreds of couples, individuals, and families to overcome the burdens of infertility, mitigate the risk of transmitting genetic mutations to their offspring, and preserve fertility-often while facing the consequences of severe diseases. Progyny's profound support has been crucial to these endeavors. I hope to utilize my knowledge and experience to support their mission, and look forward to a constructive collaboration," said Dr. Ryley