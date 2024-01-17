Vistia Health brings Progyny's comprehensive suite of

fertility and family building services to its clients

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistia Health, a healthcare navigator supporting whole-person health journeys, today announced that it has selected Progyny, Inc. to be the preferred fertility and family building benefits provider for Vistia Health clients. Progyny, Inc (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions.

Visita Health clients, which include one of the largest health plans in Southeastern Pennsylvania, can now experience a streamlined implementation and the ease of a fully integrated solution when they elect to include comprehensive fertility and family building support in their benefits program.

One in six people globally are now affected by infertility, as reported by the World Health Organization. The growing prevalence of infertility underscores the need for support and accessible care, and employers are recognizing the need for this type of benefit. A recent Mercer survey found that 60% of employers offer some sort of fertility coverage. Moreover, approximately 40% of employers have taken steps to provide equitable family building benefits, supporting diverse family structures.

"We've seen strong demand for family building benefits as clients begin to further recognize the diverse needs of individuals embarking on their family building journeys," said Dave Stefanski, director, Vistia Health. "By partnering with Progyny, our clients and their employees will benefit from its comprehensive and inclusive family building solution. Progyny offers access to premier fertility experts and personalized concierge support as well as a fertility and family building journey with superior clinical outcomes – like healthier pregnancies and babies."

"Vistia Health and Progyny share a common goal of providing employers with impactful, outcomes-based healthcare solutions. We're excited to partner with Vistia Health as its preferred fertility and family building solution," said Michael Sturmer, Progyny president. "The decision to start or build a family is a deeply personal one and can be especially complex for those facing infertility or other hurdles. Our shared commitment with Vistia Health ensures tailored, compassionate support for individuals and couples, empowering them on their unique journeys."

Vistia Health clients electing Progyny's solution can expect:

Access to over 650 premier fertility clinics and 950 leading fertility specialists across the U.S.

Comprehensive coverage for fertility treatments

Personalized concierge care via Progyny's team of Patient Care Advocates

Expert guidance for surrogacy and adoption journeys

Holistic health support with preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum care solutions

A seamless and integrated pharmacy experience through Progyny Rx

To learn more about the Vistia Health partnership with Progyny, visit: vistiahealth.com

About Vistia Health

Vistia Health reduces the complexity of health care through care coordination and navigation solutions that guide and support consumers on their journey to whole health. Using personalized insights and tailored engagement, we meet the needs of individuals, while contributing to enhancing clinical outcomes and improving affordability to maximize value of care. Visit us at vistiahealth.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women's health solution, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times, INC. 5000, Inc Power Partners and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

Contact:

Kathleen Conlon

kathleen.conlon@ibx.com

Alexis Ford

media@progyny.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vistia-health-selects-progyny-as-its-preferred-fertility-and-family-building-benefits-provider-302036846.html

SOURCE Vistia Health