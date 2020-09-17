Project One Resources : Forms Advisory Board

Project One Resources, (PJO: CSE) is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board. The Board will initially consist of Mr. Antoine Karam and Mr. John Devlin.

Mr. Antoine Karam, is an investor and entrepreneur with over ten years' experience in Board Membership and Advisory roles for publicly listed Cyber Security companies. Mr. Karam possesses a wealth of executive and leadership experience including a prior position as CEO of Itway MENA where his loyal global network and strategic vision proved to be of immense value. Mr. Karam's career began in the 1980's in Capital Markets with Eli Lilly and Merrill Lynch as a Financial Advisor for Institutional Investors.

Mr. Devlin, BComm, MBS, FCCA is a highly effective and commercially oriented CFO with experience in functional transformation, global structural reorganisation and transactional executions. A key executive team member, Mr Devlin has developed a UK retail business valued in excess of 1.2b British Pounds Sterling. He is a former CFO, VP of Finance and Strategy with QVC UK (the shopping channel).

'As we move towards the change of business associated with the previously disclosed non-binding LOI to purchase two European Cyber Security firms, the formation of an advisory board that will assist with this and future acquisitions is paramount. The success of Mr. Devlin and Mr. Karam speak for themselves and having their talent and connections as part of our team, brings us one step closer to the potential of closing our first acquisition in the Cyber Security space', states Ron Shenton, CEO

Pursuant to the company's option plan the Company has granted stock options to its officers and directors to purchase up to 450,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $.50, which will expire September 17, 2025.

Project Ones wholly owned initial project, the Aura Property, is made up of 2,706 hectares of contiguous claims and is located approximately 150 kilometers east of Vancouver, British Columbia. The company recently entered into a non-binding LOI to purchase two European cyber security businesses (see news release dated July 12, 2020).

