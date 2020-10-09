Projprzem Makrum S A : Payment of dividends in PJP Makrum and GK IMMOBILE

On October 13, 2020, two companies from our group will share the profit with their shareholders. The dividend will be paid by Grupa Kapitałowa IMMOBILE S.A. and PJP Makrum S.A. This is the fifth year in a row of dividends at GK IMMOBILE and the third year at PJP Makrum.

In accordance with the resolution adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of the IMMOBILE Group on June 29, 2020 on dividend payment and determining the date of acquiring the right to dividend and the date of its payment, it was decided to pay dividends from the Company's profit for 2019 in the amount of PLN 555 thousand. PLN and from undistributed profits from previous years in the amount of 952,258.64, ie in the total amount of PLN 1,507,258.64.

The dividend per one share is PLN 0.02

The right to dividend was acquired on September 29, 2020.

The date of payment of the dividend by the Company is set on October 13, 2020.

The dividend will also be paid by the leader of the industrial sector of the Group - PJP Makrum S.A. The shareholders of this company, by a resolution on dividend payment and the date of acquiring the right to dividend and the date of its payment, decided to pay dividends from the Company's profit for 2019, in the total amount of PLN 3,589,629.60, i.e. PLN 0.60 per share . The date of acquiring the right to dividend was September 29, 2020. The date of dividend payment by the Company is set on October 13, 2020. The dividend applies to the Company's shares in the number of 5,982,716. PJP Makrum has already had several dividend payments in its history. The last years in which the company shared its profit with Shareholders were 2018 and 2019.

Important information about the dividend

Each investor holding shares of the company has the right to participate in the profit shown in its financial statements. This is the basic right, granted on the basis of Article 347 of the Code of Commercial Companies. The condition for the implementation of this right is for the company to achieve a profit in a given financial year and for the General Meeting to adopt a resolution to appropriately allocate part or all of this profit - just for the payment of dividends. The General Meeting of Shareholders also decides about the amount of the dividend, which is determined as a certain value per share.

The condition for exercising the right to dividend is to have shares in a company, in the so-called on the dividend record date. This day is also defined by the General Meeting of Shareholders. When buying shares on the stock exchange, investors must additionally remember about transaction settlement dates valid on the Polish market. The settlement cycle in the National Depository of Securities for transactions on shares lasts two business days (T + 2). This means that, formally, the investor becomes the owner of the shares on the second settlement day after the transaction. In order to receive the right to a dividend from dematerialized shares, in practice it is necessary to buy shares no later than two business days before the dividend date designated by the company. After determining the right to dividend, at the next session the share price on the stock exchange is marked with the symbol 'bd' - without dividend and the reference price (from the previous session) is adjusted by the amount of the dividend.

A shareholder is not obliged to report to the company or KDPW a dividend payment order - it is automatically made on his brokerage account on the day of payment.

