Projprzem Makrum S A : The year 2020 on the chart of the PJP Makrum

We sincerely thank all the Shareholders of PJP Makrum for another year with our company. We make every effort to increase its value for our Shareholders through appropriate decisions. The volatility of the capital market as well as the socio-economic turmoil of the last year made the stock price charts of most companies unpredictable. Our company, however, managed to generate growth last year.

[Link]

In 2020, the rate of return on investment in PJP Makrum shares was over 21%. We opened last year with the value of PLN 13.70, and closed with the price of PLN 16.10. The share price at the turn of April and May recorded the lowest values in the annual scale, while it rose to its heights in September. The highest average price for one PJP Makrum share was PLN 19.50, recorded on September 14.

[Link]

We hope that the new year will bring us all, and above all the economy, a return to the former functioning. Although the events of 2020 did not leave a significant mark on the industries represented by PJP Makrum and did not have a large impact on the sales volume of our products and services, we wish you the long-awaited 'normality', freedom to travel, meet and conduct business relations.