MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Projprzem Makrum S.A.    PJP   PLPROJP00018

PROJPRZEM MAKRUM S.A.

(PJP)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Projprzem Makrum S A : The year 2020 on the chart of the PJP Makrum

01/04/2021 | 06:18am EST
We sincerely thank all the Shareholders of PJP Makrum for another year with our company. We make every effort to increase its value for our Shareholders through appropriate decisions. The volatility of the capital market as well as the socio-economic turmoil of the last year made the stock price charts of most companies unpredictable. Our company, however, managed to generate growth last year.

[Link]

In 2020, the rate of return on investment in PJP Makrum shares was over 21%. We opened last year with the value of PLN 13.70, and closed with the price of PLN 16.10. The share price at the turn of April and May recorded the lowest values in the annual scale, while it rose to its heights in September. The highest average price for one PJP Makrum share was PLN 19.50, recorded on September 14.

[Link]

We hope that the new year will bring us all, and above all the economy, a return to the former functioning. Although the events of 2020 did not leave a significant mark on the industries represented by PJP Makrum and did not have a large impact on the sales volume of our products and services, we wish you the long-awaited 'normality', freedom to travel, meet and conduct business relations.

Disclaimer

PJP Makrum SA published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 11:17:11 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 272 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net income 2019 5,56 M 1,50 M 1,50 M
Net Debt 2019 18,2 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
Yield 2019 4,51%
Capitalization 96,3 M 25,8 M 26,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart PROJPRZEM MAKRUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Projprzem Makrum S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piotr Szczeblewski Chairman-Management Board
Dariusz Skrocki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Maria Jerzy Member-Supervisory Board
Slawomir Ireneusz Winiecki Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Pawel Marczuk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROJPRZEM MAKRUM S.A.21.05%26
KONE OYJ0.00%42 087
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.0.00%28 937
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.0.00%15 575
ZARDOYA OTIS0.00%3 290
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.44%2 726
