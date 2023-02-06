ProKidney : Resignation of Chief Medical Officer - Form 8-K

8-K
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 03, 2023
PROKIDNEY CORP.
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 03, 2023
Item 8.01 Other Events.
Resignation of Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Libbie McKenzie has resigned from ProKidney as Chief Medical Officer and will be pursuing other opportunities that align with her objectives.
February 6, 2023
