ProKidney : Resignation of Chief Medical Officer - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 03, 2023

PROKIDNEY CORP.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Resignation of Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Libbie McKenzie has resigned from ProKidney as Chief Medical Officer and will be pursuing other opportunities that align with her objectives.

