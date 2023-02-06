Advanced search
PROKIDNEY CORP.

(PROK)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-02-02
10.39 USD   +0.39%
04:18pProkidney Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/19Prokidney Corp. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/11Transcript : ProKidney Corp. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-11-2023 03:45 PM
CI
ProKidney : Resignation of Chief Medical Officer - Form 8-K

02/06/2023
8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 03, 2023

PROKIDNEY CORP.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Cayman Islands

001-40560

98-1586514

(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

2000 Frontis Plaza Blvd.

Suite 250

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

27103

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: 336 999-7029

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:


Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)


Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value per share

PROK

The Nasdaq Stock Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Resignation of Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Libbie McKenzie has resigned from ProKidney as Chief Medical Officer and will be pursuing other opportunities that align with her objectives.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PROKIDNEY CORP.

Date:

February 6, 2023

By:

/s/ Todd Girolamo

Todd Girolamo
Chief Legal Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 21:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
