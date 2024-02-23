ProLogis, Inc. is the worldwide leader of the detention, the management and the development of industrial of distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - real estate management (87.2%); - investment management (12.4%); - other (0.4%): primarily development of real estate assets Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (87%), America (3.3%), Europe (6.4%) and Asia (3.3%).

Sector Commercial REITs