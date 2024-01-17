Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a weak reading of factory acivity.

Industrial production inched up by 0.1% in December, the Federal Reserve reported.

Prologis shares fell after the San Francisco warehouse owner posted muted fourth-quarter profit growth.

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd are teaming up to form a new vessel-sharing agreement from next year, shaking up the global lineup of shipping alliances.

Shares of European and Chinese automakers such as Byd Co. fell after Tesla stoked a price war in the electric-vehicle market with another round of cuts.

Fisker fell after analysts at brokerage TD Cowen cut their rating on the electric-car maker, saying its delivery struggles and brake issues now outweighed its promise as a player in the competitive market.

Korean automaker Hyundai Motor sold a factory in Chongqing for less than half the amount sought initially, as it pushed to streamline operations in China.

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 plug door that blew out during a harrowing Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month was manufactured in Malaysia, according to the nation's top air-safety investigator, who offered new details from the probe into what led to the accident.

