  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Prologis, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PLD   US74340W1036

PROLOGIS, INC.

(PLD)
  Report
Norway Oil Fund Pays $299.5 Million for 50% Share in UK Property Portfolio

01/20/2022 | 06:54am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign-wealth fund, the world's largest, has bought a portfolio of 14 logistics properties in the U.K. with property joint-venture partner, Prologis Inc.

Norges Bank Investment Management, the arm of Norway's central bank that manages the fund, commonly known as the oil fund, said Thursday it paid 220 million pounds ($299.5 million) for its 50% ownership interest.

The seller was Prologis UK Logistics Venture, a joint venture between Prologis and CBRE Investment Management, it added.

Prologis will own the remaining 50% interest and will perform the asset management on the portfolio.

The portfolio has a total leasable area of 207,000 square meters, it said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 0654ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 88.11 Delayed Quote.13.65%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
PROLOGIS, INC. 0.10% 153.59 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
WTI 0.78% 85.685 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 131 M - -
Net income 2021 2 257 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,6x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
EV / Sales 2022 29,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 945
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PROLOGIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prologis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROLOGIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 153,59 $
Average target price 169,20 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas S. Olinger Chief Financial Officer
Sineesh Keshav Chief Technology Officer
Gary E. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Eugene F. Reilly Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROLOGIS, INC.-8.77%113 553
GOODMAN GROUP-13.51%30 919
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-10.02%22 150
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-9.97%11 044
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-10.93%8 235
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA-8.77%8 069