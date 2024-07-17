As of 6/30/2024
Fact Sheet
U.S.
799 MSF
Europe
3,824 buildings
245 MSF
7,713 acres
1,122 buildings
Asia
2,156 acres
114 MSF
Other
285 buildings
Americas
131 acres
84 MSF
345 buildings
2,031 acres
1983
$199B
PLD
Founded
Assets under management
NYSE, S&P 500 member, #87
#2 in Solar
1.2B
A3/A
Rank in U.S. for onsite solar
Square feet on four continents
Credit rating
installations, SEIA
A POWERFUL PLATFORM FOR GROWTH
- Irreplaceable portfolio of over 1.2 billion square feet located in the world's most vibrant centers of commerce.
- Preferred real estate partner for the top retail, ecommerce, and logistics companies.
- Leading innovation in next-generation logistics technologies.
- Efficient cost structure with significant leverage capacity.
- Business model delivers sector-leading earnings growth.
AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT
- Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets.
- Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
- Prologis owns or has investments in, on
a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately
1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries, as of June 30, 2024.
6,700
Customers
19
Countries
Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the rating agency.
GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT1
$2.7 TRILLION
2.8%
4.0%
36%
1,100,000
is the economic value of goods
of the world's
of GDP for the
of U.S. goods
employees under
flowing through our distribution
GDP, and...
19 countries where
consumption
Prologis' roofs
centers each year, representing...
we do business, or...
Prologis Oakland Global Logistics Center 2, Oakland, California
TYPE OF GOODS IN OUR BUILDING2
TOP TEN CUSTOMERS
%, NRA basis
Transport/Freight
1.
2.
Consumer Goods
Food & Beverage
Multi Customer 3PL
3.
4.
Apparel
Construction
Electronics/Appliances
5.
6.
Auto & Parts
General Goods
Industry/Machinery
Home Goods
7.
8.
Packaging/Paper/Plastics
Healthcare/Pharma
Data Center/Office/Other
9.
10.
0
3
6
9
12
15
CORE FFO PER SHARE CAGR 3
3-YEAR
5-YEAR
PLD (excluding promotes)
13%
12%
Other Logistics REITs
13%
10%
Blue Chips
8%
7%
REIT Average
10%
6%
S&P 500
18%
7%
DIVIDEND CAGR
PLD
14%
13%
Other Logistics REITs
14%
12%
Blue Chips
10%
6%
REIT Average
9%
5%
S&P 500
7%
5%
- Source: Oxford Economics, IMF, Prologis Research as of December 31, 2023.
- As of June 30, 2024.
- Source: FactSet; Core FFO and Dividend growth through YE 2023, weighted on a market cap basis as of December 31, 2023.
- Other Logistics REITs include REXR, TRNO, EGP, FR and STAG.
- Blue Chips include AVB, BXP, EQR, FRT, HST, PSA, and SPG.
- REIT average includes REITs in the RMZ as of 12/31/2023 with data for every year in each respective period.
KEY RECOGNITION
SEIA Solar Means Business Ranked #2 in U.S. for onsite solar installations.
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Ranked in top 10% for
5 consecutve years.
NAREIT
Leader in the Light Award,
Industrial 12 years in a row.
Institutional Investor's All-American Executive Teams #1 ranked CEO, CFO and IR Program
