U.S.

799 MSF

Europe

3,824 buildings

245 MSF

7,713 acres

1,122 buildings

Asia

2,156 acres

114 MSF

Other

285 buildings

Americas

131 acres

84 MSF

345 buildings

2,031 acres

1983

$199B

PLD

Founded

Assets under management

NYSE, S&P 500 member, #87

#2 in Solar

1.2B

A3/A

Rank in U.S. for onsite solar

Square feet on four continents

Credit rating

installations, SEIA

A POWERFUL PLATFORM FOR GROWTH

  • Irreplaceable portfolio of over 1.2 billion square feet located in the world's most vibrant centers of commerce.
  • Preferred real estate partner for the top retail, ecommerce, and logistics companies.
  • Leading innovation in next-generation logistics technologies.
  • Efficient cost structure with significant leverage capacity.
  • Business model delivers sector-leading earnings growth.

AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT

  • Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets.
  • Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
  • Prologis owns or has investments in, on
    a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately
    1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries, as of June 30, 2024.

6,700

Customers

19

Countries

Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the rating agency.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT1

$2.7 TRILLION

2.8%

4.0%

36%

1,100,000

is the economic value of goods

of the world's

of GDP for the

of U.S. goods

employees under

flowing through our distribution

GDP, and...

19 countries where

consumption

Prologis' roofs

centers each year, representing...

we do business, or...

Prologis Oakland Global Logistics Center 2, Oakland, California

TYPE OF GOODS IN OUR BUILDING2

TOP TEN CUSTOMERS

%, NRA basis

Transport/Freight

1.

2.

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Multi Customer 3PL

3.

4.

Apparel

Construction

Electronics/Appliances

5.

6.

Auto & Parts

General Goods

Industry/Machinery

Home Goods

7.

8.

Packaging/Paper/Plastics

Healthcare/Pharma

Data Center/Office/Other

9.

10.

0

3

6

9

12

15

CORE FFO PER SHARE CAGR 3

3-YEAR

5-YEAR

PLD (excluding promotes)

13%

12%

Other Logistics REITs

13%

10%

Blue Chips

8%

7%

REIT Average

10%

6%

S&P 500

18%

7%

DIVIDEND CAGR

PLD

14%

13%

Other Logistics REITs

14%

12%

Blue Chips

10%

6%

REIT Average

9%

5%

S&P 500

7%

5%

  1. Source: Oxford Economics, IMF, Prologis Research as of December 31, 2023.
  2. As of June 30, 2024.
  3. Source: FactSet; Core FFO and Dividend growth through YE 2023, weighted on a market cap basis as of December 31, 2023.
    • Other Logistics REITs include REXR, TRNO, EGP, FR and STAG.
    • Blue Chips include AVB, BXP, EQR, FRT, HST, PSA, and SPG.
    • REIT average includes REITs in the RMZ as of 12/31/2023 with data for every year in each respective period.

KEY RECOGNITION

SEIA Solar Means Business Ranked #2 in U.S. for onsite solar installations.

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Ranked in top 10% for

5 consecutve years.

NAREIT

Leader in the Light Award,

Industrial 12 years in a row.

Institutional Investor's All-American Executive Teams #1 ranked CEO, CFO and IR Program

