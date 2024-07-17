ProLogis, Inc. is the worldwide leader of the detention, the management and the development of industrial of distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - real estate management (85%); - real estate co-investment (14.9%); - other (0.1%): primarily development of real estate assets Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (92.1%), America (2.5%), Europe (3.5%) and Asia (1.9%).

Sector Commercial REITs