    PLD   US74340W1036

PROLOGIS, INC.

(PLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:37:22 2023-01-18 am EST
124.30 USD   +2.37%
ProLogis : Q4 2022 Investor Fact Sheet

01/18/2023 | 08:20am EST
As of 12/31/2022

Fact Sheet

U.S.

782 MSF

3,803 buildings

EUROPE

6,804 acres

240 MSF

ASIA

1,087 buildings

111 MSF

OTHER

2,227 acres

273 buildings

AMERICAS

144 acres

80 MSF

332 buildings

1,965 acres

1983

$196B

PLD

Founded

Assets under management

NYSE, S&P 500 member, #74

#2 in Solar

1.2B

A3/A

Rank in U.S. for onsite solar

Square feet on four continents

Credit rating

installations, SEIA

A POWERFUL PLATFORM FOR GROWTH

  • Irreplaceable portfolio of over one billion square feet located in the world's most vibrant centers of commerce.
  • Preferred real estate partner for the top retail, ecommerce, and logistics companies.
  • Leading innovation in next-generation logistics technologies.
  • Efficient cost structure with significant leverage capacity.
  • Business model delivers sector-leading earnings growth.

AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT

  • Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets.
  • Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,600 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
  • Prologis owns or has investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries, as of December 31, 2022.

6,600

Customers

19

Countries

Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the rating agency.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT1

$2.7 TRILLION

2.8%

4.0%

36%

1,100,000

is the economic value of goods flowing through

of the world's

of GDP for the 19 countries

of U.S. goods

employees under

our distribution centers each year, representing...

GDP, and...

where we do business, or...

consumption

Prologis' roofs

TYPE OF GOODS IN OUR BUILDING2

TOP TEN CUSTOMERS

%, NRA basis

Transport

1.

2.

Consumer Goods

Construction

Food

3.

4.

Clothing

General Retailer

Other

5.

6.

Home Goods

Auto

Appliances

Paper/Packaging

7.

8.

Industrial/Commodities

Healthcare

Data, other

9.

10.

0

3

6

9

12

CORE FFO* PER SHARE CAGR3

1-YEAR

3-YEAR

5-YEAR

PLD (excluding promotes)

14%

13%

11%

Other Logistics REITs

11%

8%

8%

Blue Chips

14%

6%

7%

REIT Average

12%

5%

7%

S&P 500 Average

52%

9%

12%

DIVIDEND CAGR

PLD (excluding promotes)

25%

14%

12%

Other Logistics REITs

16%

10%

8%

Blue Chips

5%

2%

3%

REIT Average

9%

5%

6%

S&P 500 Average

6%

3%

5%

  1. Source: Oxford Economics, IMF, Prologis Research as of December 31, 2022.
  2. As of December 31, 2022.
  3. Source: FactSet; Core FFO and Dividend growth through YE 2021, weighted on a market cap basis as of December 31, 2021.
    • Other Logistics REITs include EGP, FR and STAG.
    • Blue Chips include AVB, BXP, EQR, FRT, HST, PSA, and SPG.
    • REIT average includes REITs in the RMZ as of 12/31/2021 with data for every year in each respective period.
  • This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Eindhoven DC2, Eindhoven, Netherlands

KEY RECOGNITION

SEIA Solar Means Business Ranked #2 in U.S. for onsite solar installations.

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Ranked in top 10% for 4 consecutve years.

NAREIT

Leader in the Light Award, Industrial 11 years in a row.

Institutional Investor's

All-American Executive Teams

#1 ranked CEO, CFO and IR Program.

CONTACT US

Investor Relations

Jill Sawyer

VP, Investor Relations +1 415 733 9526 JSawyer@prologis.com

Media Jennifer Nelson

SVP, Global Communications +1 415 733 9409 JNelson2@prologis.com

How to contact us Prologis Headquarters Pier 1, Bay 1

San Francisco, California 94111 USA

+1 415 394 9000 www.prologis.com

Disclaimer

ProLogis Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 13:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 759 M - -
Net income 2022 3 328 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 28,9x
EV / Sales 2023 22,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 053
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 121,42 $
Average target price 136,95 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Letter President
Timothy Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Sineesh Keshav Chief Technology Officer
Gary E. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROLOGIS, INC.7.71%112 080
GOODMAN GROUP11.87%25 697
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.7.85%10 731
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.10.14%8 287
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.8.72%6 923
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.82%6 775