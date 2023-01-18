ProLogis : Q4 2022 Investor Fact Sheet

Irreplaceable portfolio of over one billion square feet located in the world's most vibrant centers of commerce.
Preferred real estate partner for the top retail, ecommerce, and logistics companies.
Leading innovation in next-generation logistics technologies.
Efficient cost structure with significant leverage capacity.
Business model delivers sector-leading earnings growth.
AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT
Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets.
Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,600 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
Prologis owns or has investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries, as of December 31, 2022.
6,600
Customers
19
Countries
GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT1
$2.7 TRILLION
2.8%
4.0%
36%
1,100,000
is the economic value of goods flowing through
of the world's
of GDP for the 19 countries
of U.S. goods
employees under
our distribution centers each year, representing...
GDP, and...
where we do business, or...
consumption
Prologis' roofs
TYPE OF GOODS IN OUR BUILDING2
TOP TEN CUSTOMERS
%, NRA basis
Transport
1.
2.
Consumer Goods
Construction
Food
3.
4.
Clothing
General Retailer
Other
5.
6.
Home Goods
Auto
Appliances
Paper/Packaging
7.
8.
Industrial/Commodities
Healthcare
Data, other
9.
10.
0
3
6
9
12
CORE FFO* PER SHARE CAGR3
1-YEAR
3-YEAR
5-YEAR
PLD (excluding promotes)
14%
13%
11%
Other Logistics REITs
11%
8%
8%
Blue Chips
14%
6%
7%
REIT Average
12%
5%
7%
S&P 500 Average
52%
9%
12%
DIVIDEND CAGR
PLD (excluding promotes)
25%
14%
12%
Other Logistics REITs
16%
10%
8%
Blue Chips
5%
2%
3%
REIT Average
9%
5%
6%
S&P 500 Average
6%
3%
5%
Source: Oxford Economics, IMF, Prologis Research as of December 31, 2022.
As of December 31, 2022.
Source: FactSet; Core FFO and Dividend growth through YE 2021, weighted on a market cap basis as of December 31, 2021.
Other Logistics REITs include EGP, FR and STAG.
Blue Chips include AVB, BXP, EQR, FRT, HST, PSA, and SPG.
REIT average includes REITs in the RMZ as of 12/31/2021 with data for every year in each respective period.
This is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Eindhoven DC2, Eindhoven, Netherlands
KEY RECOGNITION
SEIA Solar Means Business Ranked #2 in U.S. for onsite solar installations.
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Ranked in top 10% for 4 consecutve years.
NAREIT
Leader in the Light Award, Industrial 11 years in a row.