Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets. At June 30, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly-owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

5,576 1.2B $39.6B Buildings Square Feet Build Out of Land (TEI)

Europe 245M SF U.S. 8% of NOI*(A) 799M SF Asia 86% of NOI*(A) 114M SF Other Americas 2% of NOI*(A)

84M SF

4% of NOI*(A)

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. NOI calculation based on Prologis Share of the Operating Portfolio.