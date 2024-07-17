Prologis Port Crossing Commerce Center, Houston, Texas

SECOND QUARTER 2024

Prologis Supplemental Information

Unaudited

Contents

Highlights

  1. Company Profile
  2. Company Performance
  1. Prologis Leading Indicators and Proprietary Metrics
  2. Guidance

Financial Information

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income
  3. Reconciliations of Net Earnings to FFO
  4. Reconciliations of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Operations

  1. Overview
  2. Operating Metrics
  1. Operating Portfolio
  1. Customer Information

Capital Deployment

  1. Overview
  2. Development Stabilizations
  3. Development Starts
  4. Development Portfolio
  5. Third-PartyAcquisitions
  6. Dispositions and Contributions
  7. Land Portfolio

25 Solar Operating and Development Portfolios

2Q 2024 Supplemental

Strategic Capital

  1. Overview
  2. Summary and Financial Highlights
  3. Operating and Balance Sheet Information of the Unconsolidated Co-Investment Ventures
  4. Non-GAAPPro-Rata Financial Information

Capitalization

  1. Overview
  2. Debt Components - Consolidated
  3. Debt Components - Noncontrolling Interests and Unconsolidated

Net Asset Value

33 Components

Notes and Definitions

35 Notes and Definitions

Overview

2Q 2024 Supplemental

Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets. At June 30, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly-owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

5,576

1.2B

$39.6B

Buildings

Square Feet

Build Out of Land (TEI)

Europe

245M SF

U.S.

8% of NOI*(A)

799M SF

Asia

86% of NOI*(A)

114M SF

Other Americas

2% of NOI*(A)

84M SF

4% of NOI*(A)

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. NOI calculation based on Prologis Share of the Operating Portfolio.

Highlights

Company Profile

OPERATIONS

$5.9B in annual NOI*(A)

86%

14%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

GROSS AUM

$199B

75%

25%

U.S.(D)

Outside the U.S.

STRATEGIC CAPITAL

$272M of fees and promotes(B)

62%

38%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

PROLOGIS SHARE AUM

$140B

85%

15%

U.S.(D)

Outside the U.S.

2Q 2024 Supplemental

DEVELOPMENT

$739M in value creation from stabilizations(C)

63%

37%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

MARKET EQUITY

$107B

96%

4%

U.S.(D)

Outside the U.S.

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.

  1. 2Q 2024 Prologis Share of NOI of the Operating Portfolio annualized.
  2. 2Q 2024 third-party share of asset management fees annualized plus trailing twelve months third-party share of transactional fees and Net Promote Income (Expense).
  3. Prologis Share of trailing twelve month Estimated Value Creation from development stabilizations.

D.

Mexico is included in the U.S. as it is U.S. dollar functional.

1

Highlights

2Q 2024 Supplemental

Company Performance

dollars in millions, except per share/unit data

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rental and other revenues

$

1,853

$

1,652

$

3,682

$

3,286

Strategic capital revenues

155

799

283

934

Total revenues

2,008

2,451

3,965

4,220

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

860

1,215

1,444

1,678

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

1,281

1,737

2,504

2,894

AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

1,072

1,689

2,104

2,660

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

1,719

2,275

3,317

3,706

Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share

296

247

346

524

Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions

917

828

1,833

1,656

Per common share - diluted:

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

0.92

$

1.31

$

1.55

$

1.81

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

1.34

1.83

2.63

3.04

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense)*

1.36

1.25

2.66

2.48

Business line reporting:

Real estate*

1.29

1.18

2.54

2.34

Strategic capital*

0.05

0.65

0.09

0.70

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

1.34

1.83

2.63

3.04

Realized development gains, net of taxes*

0.09

0.17

0.13

0.17

Dividends and distributions per common share/unit

0.96

0.87

1.92

1.74

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

CORE FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

AFFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS/UNITHOLDERS*

STOCKHOLDERS/UNITHOLDERS*

$2,000

$2,000

$2,000

$1,737

$1,689

$1,600

$1,600

$1,600

$1,215

$1,238

$1,202

$1,222

$1,281

$1,200

$1,200

$1,200

$746

$860

$800

$629

$584

$800

$800

$400

$400

$400

$0

$0

$0

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Amount attributable to strategic capital business line

$1,017 $1,034 $1,032 $1,072

Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024

Amount attributable to Gains on Dispositions of Development Properties and Land, net

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliations from Net Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders on page 8 and reference our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.

2

Highlights

Company Performance

NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

in millions

$5,000

$4,000

$2,934

$3,359

$3,053

$3,000

$2,000

$1,473

$1,444

$1,000

$0

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD 2024

2Q 2024 Supplemental

CORE FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS/ UNITHOLDERS*

in millions

$6,250

$5,334

$5,000

$4,188

$3,750

$2,864

$3,172

$2,504

$2,500

$1,250

$0

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD 2024

Amount attributable to strategic capital business line

AFFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS/UNITHOLDERS*

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS

in millions

in millions

$6,250

$5,000

$4,711

$4,000

$5,000

$4,056

$3,315

$3,750

$2,875

$3,332

$3,000

$2,565

$2,500

$2,104

$2,000

$1,776

$1,931

$1,833

$1,250

$1,000

$0

$0

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD 2024

2020

2021

2022

2023

YTD 2024

Amount attributable to Gains on Dispositions of Development Properties and Land, net

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliations from Net Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders on page 8 and reference our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.

3

Highlights

Prologis Leading Indicators and Proprietary Metrics*

LEASE PROPOSALS

in millions of square feet

120112 60%

90

Average 40%

42% 45%

60

Average 73

30%

30

15%

0

0%

Net rentable area of proposals

Proposals as a % of available net rentable area

NEW LEASE NEGOTIATION GESTATION

in days

80

60

40

Average 54

47

20

0

* Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.

2Q 2024 Supplemental

U.S. IBI ACTIVITY INDEX

diffusion index, points

80

Average 57.7

60

40

20

0

U.S. SPACE UTILIZATION

percent

90

87 Average 85.5%

84

81

78

60.3

84.7%

4

Highlights

2Q 2024 Supplemental

Guidance(A)

dollars in millions, except per share amounts

2024 Guidance

Low

High

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders(B)

$

3.25

$

3.45

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*(B)

$

5.39

$

5.47

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense)*(C)

$

5.46

$

5.54

Operations

Average occupancy - Prologis Share

95.75%

96.75%

Same store NOI - cash - Prologis Share*

6.25%

7.25%

Same store NOI - net effective - Prologis Share*

5.50%

6.50%

Other Assumptions

Strategic capital revenue, excluding promote revenue

$

520

$

540

Net Promote Income (Expense)

$

(65)

$

(65)

General & administrative expenses

$

415

$

430

Realized development gains

$

300

$

400

Capital Deployment

PROLOGIS SHARE

OWNED AND MANAGED

Low

High

Development stabilizations

$

3,600

$

4,000

$

4,000

$

4,400

Development starts

$

2,500

$

3,000

$

3,000

$

3,500

Acquisitions

$

1,000

$

1,500

$

1,250

$

1,750

Dispositions

$

1,000

$

1,400

$

1,250

$

1,750

Contributions

$

1,750

$

2,250

$

2,500

$

3,000

Exchange Rates

We have hedged the rates for the majority of our estimated 2024 Euro, Sterling and Yen Core FFO, effectively insulating 2024 results from FX movements in these currencies. For purposes of capital deployment and other metrics, we assumed effective rates for EUR, GBP and JPY of 1.07 ($/€), 1.26 ($/£) and 160.62 (¥/$), respectively.

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.

  1. Our guidance for 2024 is based on management's current beliefs and assumptions about our business, the industry and the markets in which we operate. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" referred to in our annual and quarterly financial statements on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for more information.
  2. The difference between Core FFO and Net Earnings predominately relates to real estate depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on dispositions of real estate. See the Notes and Definitions for a reconciliation.
  3. We are further adjusting Core FFO to exclude $0.07 of net promote expense. The expense primarily relates to amortization of stock compensation issued to employees related to promote income recognized in prior periods.

5

Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheets

in thousands

Assets:

Investments in real estate properties:

Operating properties

$

Development portfolio

Land

Other real estate investments

Less accumulated depreciation

Net investments in real estate properties

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated entities

Assets held for sale or contribution

Net investments in real estate

Cash and cash equivalents

Other assets

Total assets

$

Liabilities and Equity:

Liabilities:

Debt

$

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

Total liabilities

Equity:

Stockholders' equity

Noncontrolling interests

Noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

$

2Q 2024 Supplemental

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

77,750,335

$

75,974,027

$

75,435,497

3,158,997

4,362,752

4,367,455

4,199,065

4,072,212

3,775,553

4,625,412

5,018,514

5,088,070

89,733,809

89,427,505

88,666,575

11,869,054

11,430,899

10,931,485

77,864,755

77,996,606

77,735,090

9,764,870

9,691,101

9,543,970

515,895

382,793

461,657

88,145,520

88,070,500

87,740,717

598,347

500,589

530,388

4,793,551

4,739,221

4,749,735

93,537,418

$

93,310,310

$

93,020,840

29,904,620

$

29,557,667

$

29,000,501

5,709,477

5,955,525

6,196,619

35,614,097

35,513,192

35,197,120

53,345,060

53,190,653

53,181,724

3,276,961

3,310,776

3,324,275

1,301,300

1,295,689

1,317,721

57,923,321

57,797,118

57,823,720

93,537,418

$

93,310,310

$

93,020,840

6

Financial Information

Consolidated Statements of Income

2Q 2024 Supplemental

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

in thousands, except per share amounts

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:

Rental

$

1,852,376

$

1,651,454

$

3,680,034

$

3,285,224

Strategic capital

154,742

799,035

283,154

933,736

Development management and other

836

482

1,387

598

Total revenues

2,007,954

2,450,971

3,964,575

4,219,558

Expenses:

Rental

445,235

387,938

899,492

800,492

Strategic capital

70,536

150,906

149,347

222,615

General and administrative

106,596

95,647

217,887

195,424

Depreciation and amortization

637,305

602,168

1,274,810

1,204,535

Other

11,444

12,160

23,688

19,344

Total expenses

1,271,116

1,248,819

2,565,224

2,442,410

Operating income before gains on real estate transactions, net

$

736,838

$

1,202,152

$

1,399,351

$

1,777,148

Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net

87,174

184,877

127,482

184,877

Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land)

199,326

24,761

216,860

28,808

Operating income

$

1,023,338

$

1,411,790

$

1,743,693

$

1,990,833

Other income (expense):

Earnings from unconsolidated entities, net

102,337

70,642

174,809

146,421

Interest expense

(208,267)

(149,818)

(401,587)

(285,829)

Foreign currency, derivative and other gains and other income, net

37,152

26,104

100,716

34,718

Gains on early extinguishment of debt, net

-

-

536

3,275

Total other expense

(68,778)

(53,072)

(125,526)

(101,415)

Earnings before income taxes

954,560

1,358,718

1,618,167

1,889,418

Current income tax expense

(32,888)

(77,509)

(65,354)

(106,003)

Deferred income tax expense

(10,171)

(1,718)

(10,505)

(5,295)

Consolidated net earnings

911,501

1,279,491

1,542,308

1,778,120

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(28,802)

(32,863)

(59,110)

(55,220)

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units

(21,351)

(30,600)

(36,135)

(42,249)

Net earnings attributable to controlling interests

861,348

1,216,028

1,447,063

1,680,651

Preferred stock dividends

(1,503)

(1,475)

(2,955)

(2,928)

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

859,845

$

1,214,553

$

1,444,108

$

1,677,723

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

953,200

951,706

953,439

951,638

Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted

$

0.92

$

1.31

$

1.55

$

1.81

7

