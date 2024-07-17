Prologis Port Crossing Commerce Center, Houston, Texas
SECOND QUARTER 2024
Prologis Supplemental Information
Unaudited
Contents
Highlights
- Company Profile
- Company Performance
- Prologis Leading Indicators and Proprietary Metrics
- Guidance
Financial Information
- Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Consolidated Statements of Income
- Reconciliations of Net Earnings to FFO
- Reconciliations of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
Operations
- Overview
- Operating Metrics
- Operating Portfolio
- Customer Information
Capital Deployment
- Overview
- Development Stabilizations
- Development Starts
- Development Portfolio
- Third-PartyAcquisitions
- Dispositions and Contributions
- Land Portfolio
25 Solar Operating and Development Portfolios
2Q 2024 Supplemental
Strategic Capital
- Overview
- Summary and Financial Highlights
- Operating and Balance Sheet Information of the Unconsolidated Co-Investment Ventures
- Non-GAAPPro-Rata Financial Information
Capitalization
- Overview
- Debt Components - Consolidated
- Debt Components - Noncontrolling Interests and Unconsolidated
Net Asset Value
33 Components
Notes and Definitions
35 Notes and Definitions
Overview
2Q 2024 Supplemental
Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets. At June 30, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly-owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
5,576
1.2B
$39.6B
Buildings
Square Feet
Build Out of Land (TEI)
Europe
245M SF
U.S.
8% of NOI*(A)
799M SF
Asia
86% of NOI*(A)
114M SF
Other Americas
2% of NOI*(A)
84M SF
4% of NOI*(A)
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. NOI calculation based on Prologis Share of the Operating Portfolio.
Highlights
Company Profile
OPERATIONS
$5.9B in annual NOI*(A)
86%
14%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
GROSS AUM
$199B
75%
25%
U.S.(D)
Outside the U.S.
STRATEGIC CAPITAL
$272M of fees and promotes(B)
62%
38%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
PROLOGIS SHARE AUM
$140B
85%
15%
U.S.(D)
Outside the U.S.
2Q 2024 Supplemental
DEVELOPMENT
$739M in value creation from stabilizations(C)
63%
37%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
MARKET EQUITY
$107B
96%
4%
U.S.(D)
Outside the U.S.
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
- 2Q 2024 Prologis Share of NOI of the Operating Portfolio annualized.
- 2Q 2024 third-party share of asset management fees annualized plus trailing twelve months third-party share of transactional fees and Net Promote Income (Expense).
- Prologis Share of trailing twelve month Estimated Value Creation from development stabilizations.
D.
Mexico is included in the U.S. as it is U.S. dollar functional.
1
Highlights
2Q 2024 Supplemental
Company Performance
dollars in millions, except per share/unit data
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rental and other revenues
$
1,853
$
1,652
$
3,682
$
3,286
Strategic capital revenues
155
799
283
934
Total revenues
2,008
2,451
3,965
4,220
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
860
1,215
1,444
1,678
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1,281
1,737
2,504
2,894
AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1,072
1,689
2,104
2,660
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1,719
2,275
3,317
3,706
Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share
296
247
346
524
Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions
917
828
1,833
1,656
Per common share - diluted:
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$
0.92
$
1.31
$
1.55
$
1.81
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1.34
1.83
2.63
3.04
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense)*
1.36
1.25
2.66
2.48
Business line reporting:
Real estate*
1.29
1.18
2.54
2.34
Strategic capital*
0.05
0.65
0.09
0.70
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1.34
1.83
2.63
3.04
Realized development gains, net of taxes*
0.09
0.17
0.13
0.17
Dividends and distributions per common share/unit
0.96
0.87
1.92
1.74
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
CORE FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
AFFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS/UNITHOLDERS*
STOCKHOLDERS/UNITHOLDERS*
$2,000
$2,000
$2,000
$1,737
$1,689
$1,600
$1,600
$1,600
$1,215
$1,238
$1,202
$1,222
$1,281
$1,200
$1,200
$1,200
$746
$860
$800
$629
$584
$800
$800
$400
$400
$400
$0
$0
$0
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Amount attributable to strategic capital business line
$1,017 $1,034 $1,032 $1,072
Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024
Amount attributable to Gains on Dispositions of Development Properties and Land, net
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliations from Net Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders on page 8 and reference our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
2
Highlights
Company Performance
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
in millions
$5,000
$4,000
$2,934
$3,359
$3,053
$3,000
$2,000
$1,473
$1,444
$1,000
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
YTD 2024
2Q 2024 Supplemental
CORE FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS/ UNITHOLDERS*
in millions
$6,250
$5,334
$5,000
$4,188
$3,750
$2,864
$3,172
$2,504
$2,500
$1,250
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
YTD 2024
Amount attributable to strategic capital business line
AFFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS/UNITHOLDERS*
DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS
in millions
in millions
$6,250
$5,000
$4,711
$4,000
$5,000
$4,056
$3,315
$3,750
$2,875
$3,332
$3,000
$2,565
$2,500
$2,104
$2,000
$1,776
$1,931
$1,833
$1,250
$1,000
$0
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
YTD 2024
2020
2021
2022
2023
YTD 2024
Amount attributable to Gains on Dispositions of Development Properties and Land, net
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliations from Net Earnings Attributable to Common Stockholders on page 8 and reference our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
3
Highlights
Prologis Leading Indicators and Proprietary Metrics*
LEASE PROPOSALS
in millions of square feet
120112 60%
90
Average 40%
42% 45%
60
Average 73
30%
30
15%
0
0%
Net rentable area of proposals
Proposals as a % of available net rentable area
NEW LEASE NEGOTIATION GESTATION
in days
80
60
40
Average 54
47
20
0
* Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
2Q 2024 Supplemental
U.S. IBI ACTIVITY INDEX
diffusion index, points
80
Average 57.7
60
40
20
0
U.S. SPACE UTILIZATION
percent
90
87 Average 85.5%
84
81
78
60.3
84.7%
4
Highlights
2Q 2024 Supplemental
Guidance(A)
dollars in millions, except per share amounts
2024 Guidance
Low
High
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders(B)
$
3.25
$
3.45
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*(B)
$
5.39
$
5.47
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense)*(C)
$
5.46
$
5.54
Operations
Average occupancy - Prologis Share
95.75%
96.75%
Same store NOI - cash - Prologis Share*
6.25%
7.25%
Same store NOI - net effective - Prologis Share*
5.50%
6.50%
Other Assumptions
Strategic capital revenue, excluding promote revenue
$
520
$
540
Net Promote Income (Expense)
$
(65)
$
(65)
General & administrative expenses
$
415
$
430
Realized development gains
$
300
$
400
Capital Deployment
PROLOGIS SHARE
OWNED AND MANAGED
Low
High
Development stabilizations
$
3,600
$
4,000
$
4,000
$
4,400
Development starts
$
2,500
$
3,000
$
3,000
$
3,500
Acquisitions
$
1,000
$
1,500
$
1,250
$
1,750
Dispositions
$
1,000
$
1,400
$
1,250
$
1,750
Contributions
$
1,750
$
2,250
$
2,500
$
3,000
Exchange Rates
We have hedged the rates for the majority of our estimated 2024 Euro, Sterling and Yen Core FFO, effectively insulating 2024 results from FX movements in these currencies. For purposes of capital deployment and other metrics, we assumed effective rates for EUR, GBP and JPY of 1.07 ($/€), 1.26 ($/£) and 160.62 (¥/$), respectively.
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
- Our guidance for 2024 is based on management's current beliefs and assumptions about our business, the industry and the markets in which we operate. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" referred to in our annual and quarterly financial statements on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for more information.
- The difference between Core FFO and Net Earnings predominately relates to real estate depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on dispositions of real estate. See the Notes and Definitions for a reconciliation.
- We are further adjusting Core FFO to exclude $0.07 of net promote expense. The expense primarily relates to amortization of stock compensation issued to employees related to promote income recognized in prior periods.
5
Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheets
in thousands
Assets:
Investments in real estate properties:
Operating properties
$
Development portfolio
Land
Other real estate investments
Less accumulated depreciation
Net investments in real estate properties
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated entities
Assets held for sale or contribution
Net investments in real estate
Cash and cash equivalents
Other assets
Total assets
$
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Debt
$
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
Total liabilities
Equity:
Stockholders' equity
Noncontrolling interests
Noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
$
2Q 2024 Supplemental
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
77,750,335
$
75,974,027
$
75,435,497
3,158,997
4,362,752
4,367,455
4,199,065
4,072,212
3,775,553
4,625,412
5,018,514
5,088,070
89,733,809
89,427,505
88,666,575
11,869,054
11,430,899
10,931,485
77,864,755
77,996,606
77,735,090
9,764,870
9,691,101
9,543,970
515,895
382,793
461,657
88,145,520
88,070,500
87,740,717
598,347
500,589
530,388
4,793,551
4,739,221
4,749,735
93,537,418
$
93,310,310
$
93,020,840
29,904,620
$
29,557,667
$
29,000,501
5,709,477
5,955,525
6,196,619
35,614,097
35,513,192
35,197,120
53,345,060
53,190,653
53,181,724
3,276,961
3,310,776
3,324,275
1,301,300
1,295,689
1,317,721
57,923,321
57,797,118
57,823,720
93,537,418
$
93,310,310
$
93,020,840
6
Financial Information
Consolidated Statements of Income
2Q 2024 Supplemental
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
in thousands, except per share amounts
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Rental
$
1,852,376
$
1,651,454
$
3,680,034
$
3,285,224
Strategic capital
154,742
799,035
283,154
933,736
Development management and other
836
482
1,387
598
Total revenues
2,007,954
2,450,971
3,964,575
4,219,558
Expenses:
Rental
445,235
387,938
899,492
800,492
Strategic capital
70,536
150,906
149,347
222,615
General and administrative
106,596
95,647
217,887
195,424
Depreciation and amortization
637,305
602,168
1,274,810
1,204,535
Other
11,444
12,160
23,688
19,344
Total expenses
1,271,116
1,248,819
2,565,224
2,442,410
Operating income before gains on real estate transactions, net
$
736,838
$
1,202,152
$
1,399,351
$
1,777,148
Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net
87,174
184,877
127,482
184,877
Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land)
199,326
24,761
216,860
28,808
Operating income
$
1,023,338
$
1,411,790
$
1,743,693
$
1,990,833
Other income (expense):
Earnings from unconsolidated entities, net
102,337
70,642
174,809
146,421
Interest expense
(208,267)
(149,818)
(401,587)
(285,829)
Foreign currency, derivative and other gains and other income, net
37,152
26,104
100,716
34,718
Gains on early extinguishment of debt, net
-
-
536
3,275
Total other expense
(68,778)
(53,072)
(125,526)
(101,415)
Earnings before income taxes
954,560
1,358,718
1,618,167
1,889,418
Current income tax expense
(32,888)
(77,509)
(65,354)
(106,003)
Deferred income tax expense
(10,171)
(1,718)
(10,505)
(5,295)
Consolidated net earnings
911,501
1,279,491
1,542,308
1,778,120
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(28,802)
(32,863)
(59,110)
(55,220)
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units
(21,351)
(30,600)
(36,135)
(42,249)
Net earnings attributable to controlling interests
861,348
1,216,028
1,447,063
1,680,651
Preferred stock dividends
(1,503)
(1,475)
(2,955)
(2,928)
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$
859,845
$
1,214,553
$
1,444,108
$
1,677,723
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
953,200
951,706
953,439
951,638
Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted
$
0.92
$
1.31
$
1.55
$
1.81
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ProLogis Inc. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 12:03:08 UTC.