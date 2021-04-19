Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Prologis, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PLD

PROLOGIS, INC.

(PLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prologis Beats 1Q Consensus Estimates For Key Rent, Earnings Measurements

04/19/2021 | 08:52am EDT
By Micah Maidenberg

Prologis Inc. said demand for its properties was strong in the first quarter, reflecting the broader economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The owner of warehouses and logistics properties said net income attributable to controlling interests in the company fell to $367.3 million for the fourth quarter from $491.1 million for the year-earlier period. Profit for common stockholders decreased to 49 cents from 70 cents on a per-share basis, the company said.

Core funds from operations increased to 97 cents a share from 83 cents a share, Prologis said. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted 94 cents a share for that earnings metric, which excludes gains and losses from property sales and excludes depreciation, among other adjustments.

Rental revenue increased to $1.02 billion from $879 million, the company said, therefore beating the $987 million consensus estimate.

Total revenue increased to $1.15 billion from $978 million.

Average occupancy in Prologis's properties stood at 95.4% in the first quarter, down a bit from 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Rents increased 27% in the latest quarter on a net-effective basis.

The company started another 43.9 million square feet of leases during the quarter.

"The robust demand from the fourth quarter has carried into 2021 and is as strong as I have seen in my career. Global supply chains are pushing to keep pace with accelerating economic activity, retooling for faster fulfillment and resilience," Chief Executive Hamid Moghadam said in a statement.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-21 0851ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 068 M - -
Net income 2021 1 609 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 683 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,6x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 83 238 M 83 238 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales 2022 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 945
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PROLOGIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prologis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROLOGIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 117,44 $
Last Close Price 112,56 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas S. Olinger Chief Financial Officer
Sineesh Keshav Chief Technology Officer
Gary E. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Eugene F. Reilly Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROLOGIS, INC.12.94%83 238
GOODMAN GROUP0.16%27 055
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION11.28%16 625
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST5.12%9 909
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.9.01%8 327
GLP J-REIT11.75%7 252
