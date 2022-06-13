Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ProLogis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLD   US74340W1036

PROLOGIS, INC.

(PLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-06-13 am EDT
107.88 USD   -7.99%
10:40aPrologis Strikes $26 Billion Deal to Acquire Duke Realty After Raising Offer
MT
09:19aPROLOGIS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aEuropean Commission Green-Lights Unipart Group Car Park Purchase by Prologis, Norges Bank
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prologis Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

06/13/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prologis Incorporated (PLD) is currently at $106.78, down $10.46 or 8.92%


--Would be lowest close since March 31, 2021, when it closed at $106.00

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 17.27%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 17.66% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 11, 2022, when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 19, 2020, when it fell 17.87%

--Down 16.24% month-to-date

--Down 36.58% year-to-date

--Down 38.28% from its all-time closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Down 15.36% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2021), when it closed at $126.16

--Down 38.28% from its 52-week closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $106.69; lowest intraday level since April 1, 2021, when it hit $105.86

--Down 9% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.15%


All data as of 11:00:05 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1117ET

All news about PROLOGIS, INC.
10:40aPrologis Strikes $26 Billion Deal to Acquire Duke Realty After Raising Offer
MT
09:19aPROLOGIS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
08:54aEuropean Commission Green-Lights Unipart Group Car Park Purchase by Prologis, Norges Ba..
MT
08:50aPrologis buying Duke Realty in $26 billion all-stock deal
AQ
08:50aDuke Realty Accepts New Prologis Buyout Offer in $26 Billion Deal
DJ
08:35aPrologis to Buy Duke Realty in $26 Billion Deal, Including Debt
DJ
08:34aPrologis to Acquire Duke Realty in All-Stock Deal Valued at $26 Billion
MT
08:15aPrologis to buy Duke Realty in $26 bln deal to expand warehouse presence
RE
08:06aPROLOGIS TO BUY DUKE REALTY IN $26 B : Bloomberg
MT
08:01aPrologis to Combine with Duke Realty in $26 Billion All-Stock Transaction
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROLOGIS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 487 M - -
Net income 2022 2 987 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 86 789 M 86 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,6x
EV / Sales 2023 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 053
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PROLOGIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ProLogis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROLOGIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 117,24 $
Average target price 171,35 $
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Sineesh Keshav Chief Technology Officer
Gary E. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Eugene F. Reilly Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROLOGIS, INC.-30.36%86 789
GOODMAN GROUP-29.89%24 464
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-24.16%19 138
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-24.65%10 069
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-7.90%8 132
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-31.22%7 104