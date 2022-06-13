Prologis Down Nearly 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Prologis Incorporated (PLD) is currently at $106.78, down $10.46 or 8.92%

--Would be lowest close since March 31, 2021, when it closed at $106.00

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 17.27%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 17.66% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 11, 2022, when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 19, 2020, when it fell 17.87%

--Down 16.24% month-to-date

--Down 36.58% year-to-date

--Down 38.28% from its all-time closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Down 15.36% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2021), when it closed at $126.16

--Down 38.28% from its 52-week closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $106.69; lowest intraday level since April 1, 2021, when it hit $105.86

--Down 9% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell as much as 14.15%

All data as of 11:00:05 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1117ET