Prologis : Foundation Donates in Support of Colorado Fire Recovery

Recent wildfires in the Denver area destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and affected thousands of local residents. Prologis has long been a part of the Denver community and those impacted are our neighbors and friends. To support the recovery, the Prologis Foundation has made a $75,000 donation to the Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund to provide needed services, resources and financial assistance. The Prologis Foundation will also match donations made to the fund by any Prologis employee globally.

Prologis is committed to contributing to the communities where we live and work. Through initiatives such as IMPACT Day and Space for Good, as well as contributions made via the Prologis Foundation, we leverage our knowledge, resources and passion to make a difference in the areas of the environment, education and human welfare. Read more about our community programs here.