  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Prologis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLD   US74340W1036

PROLOGIS, INC.

(PLD)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prologis : Foundation Donates in Support of Colorado Fire Recovery

01/08/2022 | 08:48am EST
Recent wildfires in the Denver area destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and affected thousands of local residents. Prologis has long been a part of the Denver community and those impacted are our neighbors and friends. To support the recovery, the Prologis Foundation has made a $75,000 donation to the Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund to provide needed services, resources and financial assistance. The Prologis Foundation will also match donations made to the fund by any Prologis employee globally.

Prologis is committed to contributing to the communities where we live and work. Through initiatives such as IMPACT Day and Space for Good, as well as contributions made via the Prologis Foundation, we leverage our knowledge, resources and passion to make a difference in the areas of the environment, education and human welfare. Read more about our community programs here.

Disclaimer

ProLogis Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 13:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PROLOGIS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 132 M - -
Net income 2021 2 319 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,3x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
EV / Sales 2022 29,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 945
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PROLOGIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prologis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROLOGIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 153,73 $
Average target price 164,90 $
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas S. Olinger Chief Financial Officer
Sineesh Keshav Chief Technology Officer
Gary E. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Eugene F. Reilly Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROLOGIS, INC.-8.69%113 657
GOODMAN GROUP-6.87%33 064
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-8.27%22 931
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-7.14%11 392
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-5.53%8 876
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-7.52%8 551