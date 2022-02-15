Prologis Names Arndt Chief Financial Officer as Olinger Retires

By Colin Kellaher

Prologis Inc. on Tuesday said Thomas Olinger, its chief financial officer since May 2012, plans to retire.

The San Francisco logistics real estate company said Timothy Arndt, currently managing director and treasurer, will succeed Mr. Olinger as chief financial officer on April 1.

Prologis said Mr. Olinger will remain with the company through the rest of the year as part of the transition.

Mr. Olinger joined AMB Property Corp., which merged with Prologis in 2011, in 2007. Mr. Arndt, 49 years old, joined AMB in 2004.

