Prologis : Q2 2021 Investor Fact Sheet (PDF)(opens in new window)

Prologis : Q2 2021 Investor Fact Sheet
07/19/2021 | 08:13am EDT
As of 6/30/2021
Fact Sheet
U.S.
618 MSF
3,310 buildings
EUROPE
4,095 acres
207 MSF
ASIA
866 buildings
102 MSF
OTHER
2,847 acres
253 buildings
AMERICAS
116 acres
68 MSF
286 buildings
1,040 acres
1983
$169B
PLD
Founded
Assets under management
NYSE, S&P 500 member, #88
TOP100
995 MSF
A3/A-
Global most sustainable
On four continents
Credit rating
corporations, 6th in U.S.
A POWERFUL PLATFORM FOR GROWTH
Irreplaceable portfolio of nearly one billion square feet located in the world's most vibrant centers of commerce.
Preferred real estate partner for the top retail, ecommerce, and logistics companies.
Leading innovation in next-generation logistics technologies.
Efficient cost structure with significant leverage capacity.
Business model delivers sector-leading earnings growth.
AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT
Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets.
Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
Prologis owns or has investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 995 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries, as of June 30, 2021.
5,500
Customers
19
Countries
GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT
3.5%
2.5%
850,000
$2.2 TRILLION
Is the economic value of goods flowing through
of GDP for the 19 countries
of the world's
employees under
our distribution centers each year, representing...
where we do business, and...
GDP
Prologis' roofs
TYPE OF GOODS IN OUR BUILDING
TOP TEN CUSTOMERS
%, NRA basis
Transport
Food
Consumer Goods
General Retailer
Clothing
Appliances
Auto
Construction
Paper/Packaging
Healthcare
Industrial/Commodities
Home Goods
Data, other
0 2 4 6 8 10
CORE FFO* PER SHARE CAGR2
1-YEAR
3-YEAR
5-YEAR
PLD (excluding promotes)
14%
11%
10%
Other Logistics REITs
6%
7%
8%
Blue Chips
-10%
-1%
1%
REIT Average
-3%
4%
3%
S&P 500 Average
-16%
1%
3%
DIVIDEND CAGR
PLD (excluding promotes)
10%
10%
9%
Other Logistics REITs
8%
8%
8%
Blue Chips
-9%
-1%
1%
REIT Average
-4%
2%
2%
S&P 500 Average
-2%
5%
5%
Prologis Ports Jersey City, Jersey City, New Jersey.
KEY RECOGNITION
Corporate Knights' 2020 Global 100
Ranked 15th in the U.S.
CDP 2020 Climate Change A List, ranking in top 3% of companies globally.
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Awarded to the top 20% of invited companies ranked in sustainability.
NAREIT
Leader in the Light Award, Industrial.
Institutional Investor's All-American Executive Teams