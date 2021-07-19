Prologis : Q2 2021 Investor Fact Sheet (PDF)(opens in new window)

Log in
Prologis : Q2 2021 Investor Fact Sheet (PDF)

07/19/2021
As of 6/30/2021

Fact Sheet

U.S.

618 MSF

3,310 buildings

EUROPE

4,095 acres

207 MSF

ASIA

866 buildings

102 MSF

OTHER

2,847 acres

253 buildings

AMERICAS

116 acres

68 MSF

286 buildings

1,040 acres

1983

$169B

PLD

Founded

Assets under management

NYSE, S&P 500 member, #88

TOP100

995 MSF

A3/A-

Global most sustainable

On four continents

Credit rating

corporations, 6th in U.S.

A POWERFUL PLATFORM FOR GROWTH

  • Irreplaceable portfolio of nearly one billion square feet located in the world's most vibrant centers of commerce.
  • Preferred real estate partner for the top retail, ecommerce, and logistics companies.
  • Leading innovation in next-generation logistics technologies.
  • Efficient cost structure with significant leverage capacity.
  • Business model delivers sector-leading earnings growth.

AHEAD OF WHAT'S NEXT

  • Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets.
  • Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
  • Prologis owns or has investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 995 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries, as of June 30, 2021.

5,500

Customers

19

Countries

Note: A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the rating agency

GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT

3.5%

2.5%

850,000

$2.2 TRILLION

Is the economic value of goods flowing through

of GDP for the 19 countries

of the world's

employees under

our distribution centers each year, representing...

where we do business, and...

GDP

Prologis' roofs

TYPE OF GOODS IN OUR BUILDING

TOP TEN CUSTOMERS

%, NRA basis

Transport

Food

Consumer Goods

General Retailer

Clothing

Appliances

Auto

Construction

Paper/Packaging

Healthcare

Industrial/Commodities

Home Goods

Data, other

0 2 4 6 8 10

CORE FFO* PER SHARE CAGR2

1-YEAR

3-YEAR

5-YEAR

PLD (excluding promotes)

14%

11%

10%

Other Logistics REITs

6%

7%

8%

Blue Chips

-10%

-1%

1%

REIT Average

-3%

4%

3%

S&P 500 Average

-16%

1%

3%

DIVIDEND CAGR

PLD (excluding promotes)

10%

10%

9%

Other Logistics REITs

8%

8%

8%

Blue Chips

-9%

-1%

1%

REIT Average

-4%

2%

2%

S&P 500 Average

-2%

5%

5%

  1. Source: Oxford Economics, IMF, Prologis Research as of June 30, 2020.
  2. As of June 30, 2021.
  3. Source: FactSet; Core FFO and Dividend growth through YE 2020, weighted on a market cap basis as of December 31, 2020
    • Other Logistics REITs include DRE, EGP, FR and STAG.
    • Blue Chips include AVB, BXP, EQR, FRT, HST, PSA, and SPG.
    • REIT average includes REITs in the RMZ as of 12/31/2020 with data for every year in each respective period.
  • This is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Prologis Ports Jersey City, Jersey City, New Jersey.

KEY RECOGNITION

Corporate Knights' 2020 Global 100

Ranked 15th in the U.S.

CDP 2020 Climate Change A List, ranking in top 3% of companies globally.

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Awarded to the top 20% of invited companies ranked in sustainability.

NAREIT

Leader in the Light Award, Industrial.

Institutional Investor's All-American Executive Teams

#1 ranked CEO, CFO and IR Program

CONTACT US

Investor Relations

Tracy Ward

SVP, Investor Relations +1 415 939 5766 TWard@prologis.com

Media

Corporate Communications comms@prologis.com

How to contact us

Prologis Headquarters

Pier 1, Bay 1

San Francisco, California 94111 USA

+1 415 394 9000 www.prologis.com

Disclaimer

ProLogis Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
