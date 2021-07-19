Prologis : Q2 2021 Supplemental Financial Report (PDF)(opens in new window)

Log in
Prologis : Q2 2021 Supplemental Financial Report (PDF)

07/19/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Alameda Crossing (Covered Land Play), Los Angeles, California

SECOND QUARTER 2021

Prologis Supplemental Information

Unaudited

Highlights

  1. Company Profile
  2. Company Performance
  1. Prologis Leading Indicators and Proprietary Metrics
  2. Guidance

Financial Information

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income
  3. Reconciliations of Net Earnings to FFO
  4. Reconciliations of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Strategic Capital

  1. Summary and Financial Highlights
  2. Operating and Balance Sheet Information of the Unconsolidated Co-Investment Ventures
  3. Non-GAAPPro-Rata Financial Information

Operations

  1. Overview
  2. Operating Metrics
  1. Operating Portfolio
  1. Customer Information

2Q 2021 Supplemental

Capital Deployment

  1. Overview
  2. Development Stabilizations
  3. Development Starts
  4. Development Portfolio
  5. Third Party Acquisitions
  6. Dispositions and Contributions
  7. Land Portfolio

Capitalization

  1. Overview
  2. Debt Components - Consolidated
  3. Debt Components - Noncontrolling Interests and Unconsolidated

Net Asset Value

31 Components

Notes and Definitions

33 Notes and Definitions

Copyright © 2021 Prologis

Overview

2Q 2021 Supplemental

Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 995 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

4,715

995M

~$18B

Buildings

Square Feet

Build Out of Land (TEI)

U.S.

Europe

618M SF

207M SF

80% of NOI*(A)

12% of NOI*(A)

Other Americas

Asia

68M SF

102M SF

5% of NOI*(A)

3% of NOI*(A)

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. NOI calculation based on Prologis Share of the Operating Portfolio.

Highlights

Company Profile

OPERATIONS

$3.2B in annual NOI*(A)

80%

20%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

STRATEGIC CAPITAL

$328M of fees and promotes(B)

68%

32%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

2Q 2021 Supplemental

DEVELOPMENT

$998M in value creation from stabilizations(C)

60%

40%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

GROSS AUM

$169B(D)

69%

31%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

PROLOGIS SHARE AUM

$110B(D)

84%

16%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

MARKET EQUITY

$91B(D)

95%

5%

U.S.

Outside the U.S.

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.

  1. 2Q 2021 Prologis Share of NOI of the Operating Portfolio annualized.
  2. 2Q 2021 third-party share of asset management fees annualized plus trailing twelve month third-party share of transactional fees and net promotes.

C.

Prologis Share of trailing twelve month Estimated Value Creation from development stabilizations.

1

  1. Mexico is included in the U.S. as it is U.S. dollar functional.

Highlights

Company Performance

dollars in millions, except per share/unit data

Rental and other revenues

$

Strategic capital revenues

Total revenues

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share

Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions

Per common share - diluted:

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

Business line reporting:

Real estate operations*

Strategic capital*

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*

Realized development gains, net of taxes*

Dividends and distributions per common share/unit

Three Months ended June 30,

2021

2020

1,022

$

945

$

129

321

1,151

1,266

599

405

775

853

807

822

1,112

1,111

267

111

482

444

0.81

$

0.54

$

1.01

1.11

0.93

0.82

0.08

0.29

1.01

1.11

0.22

0.08

0.63

0.58

2Q 2021 Supplemental

Six Months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2,050

$

1,827

249

417

2,299

2,244

964

894

1,517

1,453

1,617

1,555

2,184

2,123

436

381

965

888

1.30

$

1.23

1.98

1.95

1.82

1.58

0.16

0.37

1.98

1.95

0.44

0.30

1.26

1.16

CORE FFO*

AFFO*

ESTIMATED VALUE CREATION -

STABILIZATIONS

$900

$853

$900

$350

$822

$810

$807

$301

$800

$742

$800

$300

$689

$723

$775

$702

$260

$267

$700

$700

$618

$250

$600

$600

$200

$500

$500

$170

$400

$400

$150

$300

$300

$111

$100

$200

$200

$50

$100

$100

$0

$0

$0

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Amount attributable to strategic capital business line

Amount attributable to realized development gains

2

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ProLogis Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
