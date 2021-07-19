Prologis : Q2 2021 Supplemental Financial Report (PDF)(opens in new window)

Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 995 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
4,715
995M
~$18B
Buildings
Square Feet
Build Out of Land (TEI)
U.S.
Europe
618M SF
207M SF
80% of NOI*(A)
12% of NOI*(A)
Other Americas
Asia
68M SF
102M SF
5% of NOI*(A)
3% of NOI*(A)
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. NOI calculation based on Prologis Share of the Operating Portfolio.
Highlights
Company Profile
OPERATIONS
$3.2B in annual NOI*(A)
80%
20%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
STRATEGIC CAPITAL
$328M of fees and promotes(B)
68%
32%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
2Q 2021 Supplemental
DEVELOPMENT
$998M in value creation from stabilizations(C)
60%
40%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
GROSS AUM
$169B(D)
69%
31%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
PROLOGIS SHARE AUM
$110B(D)
84%
16%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
MARKET EQUITY
$91B(D)
95%
5%
U.S.
Outside the U.S.
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
2Q 2021 Prologis Share of NOI of the Operating Portfolio annualized.
2Q 2021 third-party share of asset management fees annualized plus trailing twelve month third-party share of transactional fees and net promotes.
C.
Prologis Share of trailing twelve month Estimated Value Creation from development stabilizations.
1
Mexico is included in the U.S. as it is U.S. dollar functional.
Highlights
Company Performance
dollars in millions, except per share/unit data
Rental and other revenues
$
Strategic capital revenues
Total revenues
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share
Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions
Per common share - diluted:
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
Business line reporting:
Real estate operations*
Strategic capital*
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
Realized development gains, net of taxes*
Dividends and distributions per common share/unit
Three Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
1,022
$
945
$
129
321
1,151
1,266
599
405
775
853
807
822
1,112
1,111
267
111
482
444
0.81
$
0.54
$
1.01
1.11
0.93
0.82
0.08
0.29
1.01
1.11
0.22
0.08
0.63
0.58
2Q 2021 Supplemental
Six Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2,050
$
1,827
249
417
2,299
2,244
964
894
1,517
1,453
1,617
1,555
2,184
2,123
436
381
965
888
1.30
$
1.23
1.98
1.95
1.82
1.58
0.16
0.37
1.98
1.95
0.44
0.30
1.26
1.16
CORE FFO*
AFFO*
ESTIMATED VALUE CREATION -
STABILIZATIONS
$900
$853
$900
$350
$822
$810
$807
$301
$800
$742
$800
$300
$689
$723
$775
$702
$260
$267
$700
$700
$618
$250
$600
$600
$200
$500
$500
$170
$400
$400
$150
$300
$300
$111
$100
$200
$200
$50
$100
$100
$0
$0
$0
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Amount attributable to strategic capital business line
Amount attributable to realized development gains
2
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
