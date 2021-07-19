Prologis : Q2 2021 Supplemental Financial Report (PDF)(opens in new window)

Prologis, Inc., is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 995 million square feet (92 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

4,715 995M ~$18B Buildings Square Feet Build Out of Land (TEI)

U.S. Europe 618M SF 207M SF 80% of NOI*(A) 12% of NOI*(A)

Other Americas Asia 68M SF 102M SF 5% of NOI*(A) 3% of NOI*(A)

* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. NOI calculation based on Prologis Share of the Operating Portfolio.