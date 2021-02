By Kimberly Chin



Prologis Inc. said it raised its quarterly dividend by 8.6%.

The company increased its dividend to 63 cents a share from 58 cents a share.

The new dividend will be payable on March 31 to shareholders of record as of March 19.

