By Sabela Ojea

Prologis is increasing its quarterly dividend by about 10%, to 96 cents a share.

The real-estate investment trust company on Thursday said its board of directors approved raising its quarterly payout to shareholders to 96 cents a share from 87 cents.

The new payout, equal to $3.84 annually, represents a yield of 2.9%, based on the company's latest closing price of $133.44.

The dividend will be paid on March 29.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-24 1802ET