  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ProLogis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLD   US74340W1036

PROLOGIS, INC.

(PLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-11-10 pm EST
116.26 USD   +6.87%
01:16pPrologis Up Over 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03Prologis, Inc. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Prologis Price Target to $149 From $156, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prologis Up Over 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 01:16pm EST
Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is currently at $116.98, up $8.19 or 7.53%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 14, 2022, when it closed at $121.08

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 9.02%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 5.63% month-to-date

--Down 30.52% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 59.31%

--Down 32.39% from its all-time closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Down 21.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $148.91

--Down 32.39% from its 52-week closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 52-week closing low of $98.90 on Oct. 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $118.02; highest intraday level since Sept. 15, 2022, when it hit $120.98

--Up 8.48% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.99%


All data as of 12:59:06 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1315ET

Analyst Recommendations on PROLOGIS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 770 M - -
Net income 2022 3 320 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2022 26,0x
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 053
Free-Float 99,7%
ProLogis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROLOGIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 108,79 $
Average target price 134,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hamid R. Moghadam Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy Arndt Chief Financial Officer
Sineesh Keshav Chief Technology Officer
Gary E. Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Eugene F. Reilly Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROLOGIS, INC.-35.38%100 421
GOODMAN GROUP-35.36%20 943
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-33.92%9 820
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-14.21%7 578
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-33.92%6 546
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-29.00%6 210