Prologis Up Over 7%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is currently at $116.98, up $8.19 or 7.53%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 14, 2022, when it closed at $121.08

--On pace for largest percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose 9.02%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Up 5.63% month-to-date

--Down 30.52% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 59.31%

--Down 32.39% from its all-time closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Down 21.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it closed at $148.91

--Down 32.39% from its 52-week closing high of $173.01 on April 28, 2022

--Up 18.28% from its 52-week closing low of $98.90 on Oct. 10, 2022

--Traded as high as $118.02; highest intraday level since Sept. 15, 2022, when it hit $120.98

--Up 8.48% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 6, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.99%

All data as of 12:59:06 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

