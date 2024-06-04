Investor Presentation
NAREIT REITweek:
2024 Investor Conference
June 3-6, 2024
Global portfolio with a focus on high-barrier,high-growth markets
$216B $105B
PLD 1.2B
EUROPE
U.S.
ASIA
A3/A
$38.5B
OTHER AMERICAS
6,700 2.8%
Note: Data as of March 31, 2024.
- Source: FactSet as of June 3, 2024.
- A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.
- Source: Oxford Economics, IMF, Prologis Research as of December 31, 2022.
- Includes land subject to options.
Business indicators support long-term demand
QTD May 2024
1Q 2024
Period End Occupancy1
96.0%
97.0%
Rent Change on Signings1
61.3%
69.5%
U.S. INDUSTRIAL BUSINESS INDICATOR (IBI) ACTIVITY INDEX2
Diffusion Index, Points
80
IBI activity index in May 2024 of 58
(readings >50 indicative of growth)
Average 58
60
40
202008
2011
2014
2017
2020
2023
U.S. SPACE UTILIZATION2
%
90Utilization rate in May 2024 of 85% (functional ceiling is 87%)
Average 85%
86
82
782011
2013
2015
2017
2019
2021
2023
1.
Source: Prologis share as of May 31, 2024.
2.
Source: Prologis Research as of May 31, 2024. Prologis U.S. Space Utilization survey commenced in 2011. Please see Notes and Definitions included in our Q1 2024 Supplemental for further explanation.
Logistics real estate has diverse demand drivers
BASIC DAILY NEEDS | POPULATION GROWTH
CYCLICAL SPENDING |
STRUCTURAL TRENDS |
LIFESTYLE UPGRADES
E-COMMERCE
Millions
450 ~39%
of our customer base is
400 focused on meeting basic daily needs, which rise alongside population growth
350
300
250
200
150
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
$B
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
2000
$B
~31%350
of our customer base
benefits from cyclical300 spending patterns
250
200
150
100
50
0
2005
2010
2015
2020
2000
~30%
of our customer base grows because of structural trends such as e-commerce
2005
2010
2015
2020
Note: Basic daily needs include items like food and beverage, apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, packaging and plastics. Cyclical spending examples include auto, construction, electronics, appliances and home goods.
Structural trend examples include general retail, transportation and healthcare.
Source: Prologis Research, U.S. Census, BEA, Euromonitor.
Logistics real estate is integral to e-commerce
E-COMMERCE SALES1
E-COMMERCE EFFICIENCY OF LOGISTICS SPACE2
$B
E-Commerce Penetration Rate, % SF per $B of Sales
2,000
35%
30%
1,600
25%
1,200
20%
15%
E-commerce
Brick-and-mortar
1,174k
334k
±3X
800
10%
400
5%
0
0%
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
2024F
2026F
2028F
Why is e-commerce more intensive?
- Individual B2C shipping
- Higher product variety
- Greater inventory
- Reverse logistics
1.
Source: U.S. Census, Euromonitor, Prologis Research.
2.
Source: Internet Retailer, company filings, Prologis Research.
Significant drop in completions is coming
SUPPLY INDICATORS, U.S.
MSF
Market Vacancy Rate, %
700
Starts
Completions
Vacancy
7%
600
500
-64%
6%
5%
400
drop in completions
by 2025 vs 2023
300
200
100
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024F
2025F
4%
3%
2%
1%
0%
Source: CBRE, JLL, Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, Prologis Research.
Rent growth drivers beyond embedded lease mark-to-market
VACANCY RATE VS RENT GROWTH, U.S.
REPLACEMENT COST, U.S.1,2
%
Market Vacancy Rate
$/SF
12%
Generally, market
300
10%
2008
rent growth
250
remains positive
at vacancy rates
8%
below 7%
200
6%
150
4%
100
2021
2%
50
0%
0
-30%
-20%
-10%
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
1998
Costs remain elevated
after pandemic spike
Nominal
Why is e-commerce more intensive? Inflation-
1.
Higher product variety
adjusted
2.
Greater inventory
3.
Individual B2C shipping
4.
Reverse logistics
2013
2018
2023
2003
2008
Market Rent Growth
Source: Prologis Research.
1.
Estimates based upon Turner Construction, Engineering News Record, Prologis Research.
2.
Inflation-adjusted is in 1998 dollars.
Prologis' unique growth opportunities
LOGISTICS
DEVELOPMENT
Development of new logistics facilities on owned or controlled land
DATA
CENTERS
Higher and better use conversions of existing logistics assets and build-to-suit development
ENERGY
& MOBILITY
Rooftop solar and energy storage systems to generate and store energy for customers
•
$6.9B development
•
$1.4B development
•
511MW of solar
CURRENT
portfolio
portfolio
in-place
•
46MSF buildout
•
400MW buildout
•
$40M NOI* in 2023
•
$20B in next
•
20 opportunities in next
•
1.4-2GW of solar,
MEDIUM-TERM
5 years
5 years ($7.5B of TEI1)
storage, and charging
•
15-25% margins
•
3.1GW of power
•
$150-200M NOI*
LONG-TERM
•
$39B of TEI1
•
100+ opportunities
•
7GW of power
•
226MSF buildout
•
10GW of power
•
$800M NOI*
Note: Prologis Owned and Managed as of March 31, 2024.
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see Notes and Definitions included in our Q1 2024 Supplemental for further explanation.
1. Total Expected Investment (TEI) represents total estimated cost of development or expansion, including land, development and leasing costs. TEI is based
on current projections and is subject to change.
Logistics development opportunity for $39B of investment
NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA
EUROPE
ASIA
SOUTH
EMBEDDED GROWTH GLOBALLY
AMERICA
226M SF
With an
CLPs3 are generating
and potential TEI1 of
overweight
stabilized yield of
$39B2
to the markets that
~5%
matter the most
Note: Data as of March 31, 2024. Land values in above bubble map are in $ millions and represent estimated TEI by market.
- Total Expected Investment (TEI) represents total estimated cost of development or expansion, including land, development and leasing costs. TEI is based on current projections and is subject to change.
- Prologis Owned and Managed as of March 31, 2024.
3. Covered Land Plays (CLPs) are acquisitions of income generating assets with the intention to redevelop for higher and better use.
10
