  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RXDX   US74349U1088

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RXDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
114.01 USD   +1.02%
01:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:23aMerck in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences - WSJ
RE
12:24aMerck in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences -WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Merck in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences - WSJ

04/16/2023 | 01:23am EDT
April 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co is in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc to get its hands on promising immune disease treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as Sunday, the people quoted said, though cautioning the talks could still fall apart.

Prometheus, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in therapeutic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, had a market capitalization of $5.42 billion as of the close on Friday.

Merck has been looking for deals to protect itself from eventual revenue loss as its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda patents begin to expire toward the end of the decade.

Merck in February forecast 2023 earnings below Wall Street estimates and an expected steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment.

Merck and Prometheus did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,68 M - -
Net income 2023 -192 M - -
Net cash 2023 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -28,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 419 M 5 419 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2 859x
EV / Sales 2024 798x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 114,01 $
Average target price 159,64 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Mckenna Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Keith W. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Allison Luo Chief Medical Officer
Olivier Laurent Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Stenhouse Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.3.65%5 419
MODERNA, INC.-12.54%60 590
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 703
SEAGEN INC.59.91%38 452
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.22%37 210
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.19%25 332
