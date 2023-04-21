Advanced search
PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. - RXDX

04/21/2023 | 01:41pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqGS: RXDX) to Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Prometheus will receive $200.00 in cash for each share of Prometheus that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rxdx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,68 M - -
Net income 2023 -192 M - -
Net cash 2023 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -48,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 261 M 9 261 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5 146x
EV / Sales 2024 1 422x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 68,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark C. Mckenna Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Keith W. Marshall Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Allison Luo Chief Medical Officer
Olivier Laurent Chief Scientific Officer
Mark Stenhouse Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.76.24%9 261
MODERNA, INC.-21.42%54 435
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%47 292
SEAGEN INC.58.97%38 261
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.07%36 966
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.64%25 200
