  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Promigas S.A. E.S.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROMIGAS   COI04PA00021

PROMIGAS S.A. E.S.P.

(PROMIGAS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2022-09-06
4800.00 COP    0.00%
PROMIGAS S A E S P : Consolidated financial statements promigas q2-2022​​​​​
PU
TRANSCRIPT : Promigas S.A. E.S.P., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
PROMIGAS S A E S P : ​​​quarterly r​esults presentation promigas q2-2022​
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

Promigas S A E S P : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PROMIGAS Q2-2022​​​​​

09/07/2022 | 10:10pm EDT
Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Quarter ended June 30, 2022

With Independent Auditor's Report

Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands of Colombian Pesos)

Note

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

4

$

Financial assets at fair value

5

Financial assets at amortized cost

6

Inventories

7

Advances or credit balances due to taxes

Other assets

8

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

Non-current assets held for sale

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS AND ASSETS HELD FOR SALE

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Financial assets at fair value

5

Financial assets at amortized cost

6

Investments in associates

9

Property, gas pipelines, networks, plant and equipment

10

Intangible assets:

Concessions

11

Goodwill

Other intangible assets

12

Total intangible assets:

Right-of-use assets

13

Investment property

Deferred tax assets, net

14

Other assets

8

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

$

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Financial obligations

15

$

Bonds outstanding

16

Accounts payable

17

Employee benefits

18

Current income tax

14

Provisions

20

Other liabilities

19

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Financial obligations

15

Bonds outstanding

16

Accounts payable

17

Employee benefits

18

Provisions

20

Deferred tax liabilities, net

14

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES

EQUITY

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

21

Subscribed and paid-in capital

Issue premium

Reserves

Retained earnings

Other equity transactions

Other comprehensive income

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

22

TOTAL EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

598.169.978

427.848.665

206.611.016

241.164.321

1.287.777.957

1.201.291.883

130.552.516

117.695.122

31.650.634

36.531.195

234.737.089

166.234.814

2.489.499.190

2.190.766.000

1.069.613

1.429.613

2.490.568.803

2.192.195.613

3.396.100.930

3.246.887.347

1.783.118.493

1.783.825.121

851.492.712

878.395.620

1.284.930.061

1.267.139.852

5.236.296.154

4.832.490.325

151.652.212

150.716.870

114.809.307

115.051.948

5.502.757.673

5.098.259.143

137.052.152

132.879.120

8.815.676

9.259.620

68.503.720

66.136.281

272.250.888

247.393.800

13.305.022.305

12.730.175.904

15.795.591.108

14.922.371.517

665.356.821

428.437.053

547.890.685

268.827.276

944.906.950

601.983.615

24.259.710

22.909.552

44.853.602

62.492.248

48.786.002

42.672.697

171.879.636

166.178.472

2.447.933.406

1.593.500.913

2.338.339.648

2.256.771.906

4.330.161.126

4.597.101.390

24.454.278

26.550.092

3.548.316

3.600.580

324.840.067

309.718.878

926.111.320

869.891.255

7.947.454.755

8.063.634.101

10.395.388.161

9.657.135.014

113.491.861

113.491.861

322.822.817

322.822.817

1.226.467.276

1.104.531.324

3.147.080.673

3.197.235.580

(11.554.814)

(11.554.865)

317.982.250

258.553.530

5.116.290.063

4.985.080.247

283.912.884

280.156.256

5.400.202.947

5.265.236.503

15.795.591.108

14.922.371.517

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

______________________________

______________________________

____________________________________

Natalia Abello Vives

John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides

Rosangela Barrios Pantoja

Legal Representative (Alternate)

Public Accountant

Independent Auditor

Professional License No.11628-T

Professional License No. 155173-T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report dated August 12, 2022)

We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.

- 2 -

Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT

(In thousands of Colombian pesos, except for net income per share, which is expressed in Colombian pesos.)

Note

Revenue

Contracts with customers

$

Revenue from national concession agreements

Revenue from foreign concession agreements

Other revenue

Total revenue

23

Cost of sales and services rendered

Cost of construction of national concession agreements

Cost of construction of foreign concessions agreements

Total cost of sales and services rendered

24

GROSS PROFIT

Administrative and selling expenses

25

Share of profit of equity-accounted

National associates

Foreign associates

Total share of profit of equity-accounted

9

Dividends received

Impairment for expected credit losses

6

Other, net

26

OPERATING INCOME

Finance income

27

Interest expense

28

Foreign exchange difference, net

29

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

Income tax

14

NET INCOME

$

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Company shareholders

$

Non-controlling interest

22

$

For six-month periods ended:

For three-month periods ended:

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2.297.501.934

1.872.218.237

1.170.764.781

939.177.341

74.566.192

54.761.760

39.845.581

35.803.764

304.544.753

338.821.103

144.325.176

251.318.442

190.115.649

151.416.988

96.558.482

76.977.641

2.866.728.528

2.417.218.088

1.451.494.020

1.303.277.188

(1.571.888.242)

(1.292.785.074)

(825.332.283)

(650.051.490)

(43.044.149)

(48.560.628)

(24.245.344)

(32.467.916)

(169.563.143)

(189.268.004)

(79.838.770)

(138.126.313)

(1.784.495.534)

(1.530.613.706)

(929.416.397)

(820.645.719)

1.082.232.994

886.604.382

522.077.623

482.631.469

(213.960.401)

(164.954.761)

(114.168.865)

(84.957.335)

61.317.015

58.038.295

(14.756.018)

30.659.525

84.815.703

64.431.290

84.815.703

35.832.488

146.132.718

122.469.585

70.059.685

66.492.013

1.250.450

456.146

-

-

(33.121.397)

(23.603.780)

(26.838.929)

(16.317.536)

31.341.432

19.593.781

5.724.345

4.305.097

1.013.875.796

840.565.353

456.853.859

452.153.708

162.508.706

162.330.616

80.583.438

71.375.971

(256.313.223)

(178.258.400)

(133.376.024)

(86.309.800)

1.952.913

(156.445)

4.057.008

592.108

922.024.192

824.481.124

408.118.281

437.811.987

(230.034.111)

(200.533.575)

(99.642.178)

(98.542.337)

691.990.081

623.947.549

308.476.103

339.269.650

659.148.373

597.600.628

293.915.678

326.637.788

32.841.708

26.346.921

14.560.425

12.631.862

691.990.081

623.947.549

308.476.103

339.269.650

NET INCOME PER SHARE

$

580,83

526,59

258,99

287,83

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

______________________________

_____________________________________

____________________________________

Natalia Abello Vives

John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides

Rosangela Barrios Pantoja

Legal Representative (Alternate)

Public Accountant

Independent Auditor

Professional License No.11628-T

Professional License No. 155173-T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report dated August 12, 2022)

We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.

- 3 -

Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of Colombian Pesos)

For six-month periods ended:

For three-month periods ended:

Note

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

NET INCOME

$

691.990.081

623.947.549

308.476.103

339.269.650

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss of the period

Fair value of equity instrument

5

5.981.760

282.628

-

-

Deferred tax

14

(598.117)

(28.516)

5.945

-

5.383.643

254.112

5.945

-

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss for the period

Currency translation adjustment

51.607.796

59.644.786

119.641.232

16.625.945

Hedging transactions

(23.305.552)

(69.476.054)

(68.696.895)

(14.737.282)

Deferred tax

14

7.532.244

20.022.799

20.919.288

4.535.551

35.834.488

10.191.531

71.863.625

6.424.214

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD IN ASSOCIATES

9

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss for the period

Currency translation adjustment

16.179.297

41.320.829

48.401.881

8.570.554

Hedging transactions

7.647.398

(2.840.597)

6.683.800

(3.570.212)

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

23.826.695

38.480.232

55.085.681

5.000.342

65.044.826

48.925.875

126.955.251

11.424.556

TOTAL INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

757.034.907

672.873.424

435.431.354

350.694.206

TOTAL INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Company shareholders

$

718.577.094

636.888.849

407.990.314

335.795.137

Non-controlling interest

38.457.813

35.984.575

27.441.040

14.899.069

$

757.034.907

672.873.424

435.431.354

350.694.206

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

______________________________

_____________________________________

____________________________________

Natalia Abello Vives

John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides

Rosangela Barrios Pantoja

Legal Representative (Alternate)

Public Accountant

Independent Auditor

Professional License No.11628-T

Professional License No. 155173-T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report dated August 12, 2022)

We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.

- 4 -

Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(In thousands of Colombian pesos)

Retained earnings

For the six-month periods ended:

Other

Total

Subscribed and

Previuos year

First-time

Other equity

comprehensive

shareholders'

Non-controlling

Note

paid-in capital

Issue premium

Reserves

results

Net income

adoption effect

Total

transactions

income

equity

interests

Total equity

Balances as of December 31, 2020

$

113.491.861

322.822.817

919.938.627

156.522.903

1.137.444.552

1.505.786.626

2.799.754.081

(11.556.845)

163.229.800

4.307.680.341

259.056.726

4.566.737.067

Acquisition of interest from non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.764

-

1.764

(1.743)

21

Creation of reserves

21

-

-

184.592.697

(184.592.697)

-

-

(184.592.697)

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends declared

21

-

-

-

(524.299.796)

-

-

(524.299.796)

-

-

(524.299.796)

(32.181.792)

(556.481.588)

Withholdings on dividends declared

-

-

-

(3.256.400)

-

-

(3.256.400)

-

-

(3.256.400)

-

(3.256.400)

Withholdings on dividends transferred to shareholders

-

-

-

10.291.237

-

-

10.291.237

-

-

10.291.237

-

10.291.237

Carryforwards

21

-

-

-

1.137.444.552

(1.137.444.552)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income and other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

597.600.627

-

597.600.627

-

39.288.222

636.888.849

35.984.575

672.873.424

Balances as of June 31, 2021

113.491.861

322.822.817

1.104.531.324

592.109.799

597.600.627

1.505.786.626

2.695.497.052

(11.555.081)

202.518.022

4.427.305.995

262.857.766

4.690.163.761

Balances as of December 31, 2021

$

113.491.861

322.822.817

1.104.531.324

592.316.351

1.099.132.603

1.505.786.626

3.197.235.580

(11.554.865)

258.553.530

4.985.080.247

280.156.256

5.265.236.503

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

51

-

51

(51)

-

Creation of reserves

21

-

-

121.935.952

(121.935.952)

-

-

(121.935.952)

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends declared

21

-

-

-

(585.581.590)

-

-

(585.581.590)

-

-

(585.581.590)

(34.701.129)

(620.282.719)

Withholdings on dividends declared

-

-

-

(3.792.948)

-

-

(3.792.948)

-

-

(3.792.948)

(5)

(3.792.953)

Withholdings on dividends transferred to shareholders

-

-

-

2.007.209

-

-

2.007.209

-

-

2.007.209

-

2.007.209

Carryforwards

21

-

-

-

1.099.132.603

(1.099.132.603)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income and other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

659.148.374

-

659.148.374

-

59.428.720

718.577.094

38.457.813

757.034.907

Balances as of June 2022

$

113.491.861

322.822.817

1.226.467.276

982.145.673

659.148.374

1.505.786.626

3.147.080.673

(11.554.814)

317.982.250

5.116.290.063

283.912.884

5.400.202.947

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

______________________________

_____________________________________

____________________________________

Natalia Abello Vives

John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides

Rosangela Barrios Pantoja

Legal Representative (Alternate)

Public Accountant

Independent Auditor

Professional License No.11628-T

Professional License No. 155173-T

Member of KPMG S.A.S.

(See my report dated August 12, 2022)

We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Promigas SA ESP published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 02:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
