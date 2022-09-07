Promigas S A E S P : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PROMIGAS Q2-2022
09/07/2022 | 10:10pm EDT
Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the Quarter ended June 30, 2022
With Independent Auditor's Report
Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands of Colombian Pesos)
Note
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
4
$
Financial assets at fair value
5
Financial assets at amortized cost
6
Inventories
7
Advances or credit balances due to taxes
Other assets
8
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
Non-current assets held for sale
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS AND ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value
5
Financial assets at amortized cost
6
Investments in associates
9
Property, gas pipelines, networks, plant and equipment
10
Intangible assets:
Concessions
11
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
12
Total intangible assets:
Right-of-use assets
13
Investment property
Deferred tax assets, net
14
Other assets
8
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
TOTAL ASSETS
$
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Financial obligations
15
$
Bonds outstanding
16
Accounts payable
17
Employee benefits
18
Current income tax
14
Provisions
20
Other liabilities
19
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Financial obligations
15
Bonds outstanding
16
Accounts payable
17
Employee benefits
18
Provisions
20
Deferred tax liabilities, net
14
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES
EQUITY
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
21
Subscribed and paid-in capital
Issue premium
Reserves
Retained earnings
Other equity transactions
Other comprehensive income
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
22
TOTAL EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
598.169.978
427.848.665
206.611.016
241.164.321
1.287.777.957
1.201.291.883
130.552.516
117.695.122
31.650.634
36.531.195
234.737.089
166.234.814
2.489.499.190
2.190.766.000
1.069.613
1.429.613
2.490.568.803
2.192.195.613
3.396.100.930
3.246.887.347
1.783.118.493
1.783.825.121
851.492.712
878.395.620
1.284.930.061
1.267.139.852
5.236.296.154
4.832.490.325
151.652.212
150.716.870
114.809.307
115.051.948
5.502.757.673
5.098.259.143
137.052.152
132.879.120
8.815.676
9.259.620
68.503.720
66.136.281
272.250.888
247.393.800
13.305.022.305
12.730.175.904
15.795.591.108
14.922.371.517
665.356.821
428.437.053
547.890.685
268.827.276
944.906.950
601.983.615
24.259.710
22.909.552
44.853.602
62.492.248
48.786.002
42.672.697
171.879.636
166.178.472
2.447.933.406
1.593.500.913
2.338.339.648
2.256.771.906
4.330.161.126
4.597.101.390
24.454.278
26.550.092
3.548.316
3.600.580
324.840.067
309.718.878
926.111.320
869.891.255
7.947.454.755
8.063.634.101
10.395.388.161
9.657.135.014
113.491.861
113.491.861
322.822.817
322.822.817
1.226.467.276
1.104.531.324
3.147.080.673
3.197.235.580
(11.554.814)
(11.554.865)
317.982.250
258.553.530
5.116.290.063
4.985.080.247
283.912.884
280.156.256
5.400.202.947
5.265.236.503
15.795.591.108
14.922.371.517
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
______________________________
______________________________
____________________________________
Natalia Abello Vives
John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides
Rosangela Barrios Pantoja
Legal Representative (Alternate)
Public Accountant
Independent Auditor
Professional License No.11628-T
Professional License No. 155173-T
Member of KPMG S.A.S.
(See my report dated August 12, 2022)
We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.
- 2 -
Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT
(In thousands of Colombian pesos, except for net income per share, which is expressed in Colombian pesos.)
Note
Revenue
Contracts with customers
$
Revenue from national concession agreements
Revenue from foreign concession agreements
Other revenue
Total revenue
23
Cost of sales and services rendered
Cost of construction of national concession agreements
Cost of construction of foreign concessions agreements
Total cost of sales and services rendered
24
GROSS PROFIT
Administrative and selling expenses
25
Share of profit of equity-accounted
National associates
Foreign associates
Total share of profit of equity-accounted
9
Dividends received
Impairment for expected credit losses
6
Other, net
26
OPERATING INCOME
Finance income
27
Interest expense
28
Foreign exchange difference, net
29
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
Income tax
14
NET INCOME
$
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Company shareholders
$
Non-controlling interest
22
$
For six-month periods ended:
For three-month periods ended:
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2.297.501.934
1.872.218.237
1.170.764.781
939.177.341
74.566.192
54.761.760
39.845.581
35.803.764
304.544.753
338.821.103
144.325.176
251.318.442
190.115.649
151.416.988
96.558.482
76.977.641
2.866.728.528
2.417.218.088
1.451.494.020
1.303.277.188
(1.571.888.242)
(1.292.785.074)
(825.332.283)
(650.051.490)
(43.044.149)
(48.560.628)
(24.245.344)
(32.467.916)
(169.563.143)
(189.268.004)
(79.838.770)
(138.126.313)
(1.784.495.534)
(1.530.613.706)
(929.416.397)
(820.645.719)
1.082.232.994
886.604.382
522.077.623
482.631.469
(213.960.401)
(164.954.761)
(114.168.865)
(84.957.335)
61.317.015
58.038.295
(14.756.018)
30.659.525
84.815.703
64.431.290
84.815.703
35.832.488
146.132.718
122.469.585
70.059.685
66.492.013
1.250.450
456.146
-
-
(33.121.397)
(23.603.780)
(26.838.929)
(16.317.536)
31.341.432
19.593.781
5.724.345
4.305.097
1.013.875.796
840.565.353
456.853.859
452.153.708
162.508.706
162.330.616
80.583.438
71.375.971
(256.313.223)
(178.258.400)
(133.376.024)
(86.309.800)
1.952.913
(156.445)
4.057.008
592.108
922.024.192
824.481.124
408.118.281
437.811.987
(230.034.111)
(200.533.575)
(99.642.178)
(98.542.337)
691.990.081
623.947.549
308.476.103
339.269.650
659.148.373
597.600.628
293.915.678
326.637.788
32.841.708
26.346.921
14.560.425
12.631.862
691.990.081
623.947.549
308.476.103
339.269.650
NET INCOME PER SHARE
$
580,83
526,59
258,99
287,83
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
______________________________
_____________________________________
____________________________________
Natalia Abello Vives
John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides
Rosangela Barrios Pantoja
Legal Representative (Alternate)
Public Accountant
Independent Auditor
Professional License No.11628-T
Professional License No. 155173-T
Member of KPMG S.A.S.
(See my report dated August 12, 2022)
We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.
- 3 -
Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of Colombian Pesos)
For six-month periods ended:
For three-month periods ended:
Note
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET INCOME
$
691.990.081
623.947.549
308.476.103
339.269.650
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss of the period
Fair value of equity instrument
5
5.981.760
282.628
-
-
Deferred tax
14
(598.117)
(28.516)
5.945
-
5.383.643
254.112
5.945
-
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss for the period
Currency translation adjustment
51.607.796
59.644.786
119.641.232
16.625.945
Hedging transactions
(23.305.552)
(69.476.054)
(68.696.895)
(14.737.282)
Deferred tax
14
7.532.244
20.022.799
20.919.288
4.535.551
35.834.488
10.191.531
71.863.625
6.424.214
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD IN ASSOCIATES
9
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss for the period
Currency translation adjustment
16.179.297
41.320.829
48.401.881
8.570.554
Hedging transactions
7.647.398
(2.840.597)
6.683.800
(3.570.212)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
23.826.695
38.480.232
55.085.681
5.000.342
65.044.826
48.925.875
126.955.251
11.424.556
TOTAL INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
757.034.907
672.873.424
435.431.354
350.694.206
TOTAL INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Company shareholders
$
718.577.094
636.888.849
407.990.314
335.795.137
Non-controlling interest
38.457.813
35.984.575
27.441.040
14.899.069
$
757.034.907
672.873.424
435.431.354
350.694.206
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
______________________________
_____________________________________
____________________________________
Natalia Abello Vives
John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides
Rosangela Barrios Pantoja
Legal Representative (Alternate)
Public Accountant
Independent Auditor
Professional License No.11628-T
Professional License No. 155173-T
Member of KPMG S.A.S.
(See my report dated August 12, 2022)
We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.
- 4 -
Promigas S.A. E.S.P. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands of Colombian pesos)
Retained earnings
For the six-month periods ended:
Other
Total
Subscribed and
Previuos year
First-time
Other equity
comprehensive
shareholders'
Non-controlling
Note
paid-in capital
Issue premium
Reserves
results
Net income
adoption effect
Total
transactions
income
equity
interests
Total equity
Balances as of December 31, 2020
$
113.491.861
322.822.817
919.938.627
156.522.903
1.137.444.552
1.505.786.626
2.799.754.081
(11.556.845)
163.229.800
4.307.680.341
259.056.726
4.566.737.067
Acquisition of interest from non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.764
-
1.764
(1.743)
21
Creation of reserves
21
-
-
184.592.697
(184.592.697)
-
-
(184.592.697)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared
21
-
-
-
(524.299.796)
-
-
(524.299.796)
-
-
(524.299.796)
(32.181.792)
(556.481.588)
Withholdings on dividends declared
-
-
-
(3.256.400)
-
-
(3.256.400)
-
-
(3.256.400)
-
(3.256.400)
Withholdings on dividends transferred to shareholders
-
-
-
10.291.237
-
-
10.291.237
-
-
10.291.237
-
10.291.237
Carryforwards
21
-
-
-
1.137.444.552
(1.137.444.552)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income and other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
597.600.627
-
597.600.627
-
39.288.222
636.888.849
35.984.575
672.873.424
Balances as of June 31, 2021
113.491.861
322.822.817
1.104.531.324
592.109.799
597.600.627
1.505.786.626
2.695.497.052
(11.555.081)
202.518.022
4.427.305.995
262.857.766
4.690.163.761
Balances as of December 31, 2021
$
113.491.861
322.822.817
1.104.531.324
592.316.351
1.099.132.603
1.505.786.626
3.197.235.580
(11.554.865)
258.553.530
4.985.080.247
280.156.256
5.265.236.503
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
51
-
51
(51)
-
Creation of reserves
21
-
-
121.935.952
(121.935.952)
-
-
(121.935.952)
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends declared
21
-
-
-
(585.581.590)
-
-
(585.581.590)
-
-
(585.581.590)
(34.701.129)
(620.282.719)
Withholdings on dividends declared
-
-
-
(3.792.948)
-
-
(3.792.948)
-
-
(3.792.948)
(5)
(3.792.953)
Withholdings on dividends transferred to shareholders
-
-
-
2.007.209
-
-
2.007.209
-
-
2.007.209
-
2.007.209
Carryforwards
21
-
-
-
1.099.132.603
(1.099.132.603)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income and other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
659.148.374
-
659.148.374
-
59.428.720
718.577.094
38.457.813
757.034.907
Balances as of June 2022
$
113.491.861
322.822.817
1.226.467.276
982.145.673
659.148.374
1.505.786.626
3.147.080.673
(11.554.814)
317.982.250
5.116.290.063
283.912.884
5.400.202.947
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
______________________________
_____________________________________
____________________________________
Natalia Abello Vives
John Jairo Rodriguez Benavides
Rosangela Barrios Pantoja
Legal Representative (Alternate)
Public Accountant
Independent Auditor
Professional License No.11628-T
Professional License No. 155173-T
Member of KPMG S.A.S.
(See my report dated August 12, 2022)
We, the undersigned Legal Representative and Public Accountant certify that we have previously verified the statements contained in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and that they have been prepared in accordance with the information faithfully taken from the accounting books of the parent company and its subsidiaries.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Promigas SA ESP published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 02:09:01 UTC.