Promigas S A E S P : Fact Sheet Promigas 2021

We maintained our commitment to support the recovery of the energy matrix of Colombia and Peru, relying on one of our most valuable intangible assets, the resilience of Promigas and its companies, which, together with the effort and dedication of all our employees, allowed us to comply with the work panels outlined and the good financial results promised.
OUR PRESENCE IN We provide energy to our clients by offering them a
COLOMBIA AND PERU
1.153 MCFD Total Capacity
100% gas transportation continuity
3.288 km Gas pipeline
268,7 GWh/year
96,3%
50% of the total transported in Colombia
443,2 MCFD Average transported volume
Generation plants accumulated availability
NATURAL GAS
Surtigas - GdO - Quavii Efigas - Cálidda
Gases del Caribe Gases de La Guajira
ELECTRICITYDISTRIBUTION Compañía Energética de Occidente (CEO)
CAPITAL
COP $5,5 Bn
Revenue
COP $2 Bn
Ebitda
COP $1,15 Bn Net Income
Budget Compliance
HUMAN CAPITAL
Recognition of good sustainable development practices by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the global pact network
+Quality of Life
+Safety in our operation processes
First LNG microliquefaction patent
Start-up of the first pilot for green hydrogen production and injection into natural gas networks in Colombia
Our focus is aligned to the corporate sustainability strategy
CONSOLIDATION OF A
SINGLE CORPORATE PROMIGAS FOUNDATION
NATURALCAPITAL
The protection, conservation and preservation of biodiversity are a priority
fines or environmental sanctions
COP $12,500 MM environmental investment
35.767 planted trees
GHG EMISSIONS 216.992 TCO2 E
Scope 1 and 2
Our target for Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions in 2023 is 558,28 tCO2 e/EBITDA in millions of USD