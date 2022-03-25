Promigas S A E S P : Fact Sheet Promigas 2021

We maintained our commitment to support the recovery of the energy matrix of Colombia and Peru, relying on one of our most valuable intangible assets, the resilience of Promigas and its companies, which, together with the effort and dedication of all our employees, allowed us to comply with the work panels outlined and the good financial results promised.

STRATEGIC TRANSPORTATION

BUSINESS GROUP

OUR PRESENCE IN We provide energy to our clients by offering them a

COLOMBIA AND PERU

1.153 MCFD Total Capacity

100% gas transportation continuity

3.288 km Gas pipeline

268,7 GWh/year

96,3%

50% of the total transported in Colombia

443,2 MCFD Average transported volume

Generation plants accumulated availability

NATURAL GAS Surtigas - GdO - Quavii Efigas - Cálidda Gases del Caribe Gases de La Guajira ELECTRICITYDISTRIBUTION Compañía Energética de Occidente (CEO)

FINANCIAL

CAPITAL

COP $5,5 Bn

Revenue

COP $2 Bn

Ebitda

COP $1,15 Bn Net Income

109%

Budget Compliance

HUMAN CAPITAL

Recognition of good sustainable development practices by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the global pact network

+Quality of Life

+Safety in our operation processes

First LNG microliquefaction patent

Start-up of the first pilot for green hydrogen production and injection into natural gas networks in Colombia

Our focus is aligned to the corporate sustainability strategy

CONSOLIDATION OF A

SINGLE CORPORATE PROMIGAS FOUNDATION

NATURALCAPITAL

The protection, conservation and preservation of biodiversity are a priority

fines or environmental sanctions

COP $12,500 MM environmental investment

35.767 planted trees

GHG EMISSIONS 216.992 TCO2 E

Scope 1 and 2

Our target for Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions in 2023 is 558,28 tCO2 e/EBITDA in millions of USD