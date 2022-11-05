Promigas S A E S P : Joins Standford University´s Natural Gas Initiative

California, November 3rd, 2022



We are excited to announce that Promigas has joined Stanford University's Natural Gas Initiative, becoming the first Latin American company to join this important alliance. ​





The Natural Gas Initiative (NGI) is a collaboration of more than 40 research groups at Stanford University from engineering, science, policy, geopolitical, and business disciplines that works with a consortium of 21 industry partners and other external stakeholders to generate the knowledge needed to use natural gas to its greatest social, economic, and environmental benefit. The initiative is supported by Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability and the Precourt Institute for Energy.

The NGI has a research portfolio that covers seven key topics: Natural Gas Emissions and Leakage, Integration of Gas and Renewables, Energy Access and Energy Equity, Methane Conversion to Liquid Fuels and Chemicals, Hydrogen Economy, Global Markets and Governance, and Subsurface Solutions (including hydrogen deposits and CO2 storage).

As leader in the development of natural gas markets in Colombia and Peru, Promigas' strategy, actions, and innovation portfolio are aligned with Stanford's NGIs mission and core topics. This alliance is a valuable mechanism for increasing the benefits of natural gas to the customers and communities in the areas of Promigas operations by providing access to informed research from inception to outcome, exploring new applications of technologies to natural gas issues, and exchanging ideas and experiences through multiple NGI research conferences, workshops, and symposia.

"We are very pleased to join Stanford University's Natural Gas Initiative because it is a forum to exchange ideas with leading researchers and industry experts, identify emerging trends in the energy sector, and engage in cross-industry collaborations. These activities allow us to enhance the positive impact of natural gas in communities and will prepare us for new markets and services in distributed energy resources, new energy carriers and renewable gases such as hydrogen and biomethane" assured Juan Manuel Rojas, CEO of Promigas.

"The Natural Gas Initiative is thrilled to welcome Promigas as a member. We look forward to collaborating on natural gas research to advance energy affordability, reliability, and sustainability in Latin America." - Dr. Naomi Boness, Stanford NGI Managing Director.

Promigas is already engaging Stanford's NGI with four of our managers attendance to the Annual Affiliates Meeting and the workshop "The Utility of the Future", and our CEO, Mr. Juan Manuel Rojas invitation to join Stanford University exclusive event, the Global Energy Forum.

About Promigas:

47 years connecting markets to energy sources and generating value through responsible management of the environment and commitment to sustainable development. Thus, it has led the natural gas revolution in Colombia and Peru. We have 23 companies dedicated to the transportation and distribution of natural gas, LNG regasification, energy solutions, integrated services for the industry and a non-bank financing model.

​About Stanford University:

Stanford University is a place of discovery, creativity, and innovation. Founded in 1885, Stanford's areas of excellence span seven schools along with research institutes, the arts, and athletics. Stanford's students, faculty and staff work to improve the health and well-being of people around the world through the discovery and application of knowledge.



​Promigas, Energy that drives Devolpment!



​

