  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prominence Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   AU0000070328

PROMINENCE ENERGY LTD

(PRM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prominence Energy : Application for quotation of securities - PRM

03/17/2022 | 12:31am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PROMINENCE ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PRM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,010,000,000

16/03/2022

PRMOB

OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023

376,666,667

16/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PROMINENCE ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

69009196810

1.3

ASX issuer code

PRM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

07-Dec-2021 09:47

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

PRM

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

90 million shares to Western Gas vendors

30 million PRMOB options to Western Gas vendors

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

PRM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/3/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

only

950,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

personal

PRMOB : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023

Issue date

16/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

For

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prominence Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 1,21 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net cash 2021 2,67 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart PROMINENCE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Prominence Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander B. Parks CEO, Managing Director & Director
Anna MacKintosh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian James McCubbing Non-Executive Chairman
Troy John Hayden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMINENCE ENERGY LTD41.18%11
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.37%123 520
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED38.13%67 130
EOG RESOURCES, INC.27.21%66 629
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY26.63%55 327
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION82.79%50 935