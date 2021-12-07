Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prominence Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   AU0000070328

PROMINENCE ENERGY LTD

(PRM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/02
0.011 AUD   +10.00%
04:12aPROMINENCE ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PRM
PU
03:35aProminence Energy Acquiring 25% Stake in Sasanof Gas Prospect
MT
12/06PROMINENCE ENERGY : Proposed issue of securities - PRM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prominence Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PRM

12/07/2021 | 04:12am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PROMINENCE ENERGY LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

PRMAB

CLASS A PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,500,000

03/12/2021

PRMAC

CLASS B PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,500,000

03/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PROMINENCE ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

69009196810

1.3

ASX issuer code

PRM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

PRMAB : CLASS A PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,500,000

Troy Hayden

Troy Hayden

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210401/pdf/44v7161g7fp3sr.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

1,500,000

ASX +security code and description

PRMAC : CLASS B PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 3/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

only

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

use

1,500,000

Troy Hayden

Troy Hayden

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210401/pdf/44v7161g7fp3sr.pdf

personalFor

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities 1,500,000

Disclaimer

Prominence Energy NL published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
