Prominence Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PRM
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PROMINENCE ENERGY LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 07, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
PRMAB
CLASS A PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,500,000
03/12/2021
PRMAC
CLASS B PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,500,000
03/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PROMINENCE ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
69009196810
1.3
ASX issuer code
PRM
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
PRMAB : CLASS A PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
personal
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,500,000
Troy Hayden
Troy Hayden
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210401/pdf/44v7161g7fp3sr.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
1,500,000
ASX +security code and description
PRMAC : CLASS B PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
only
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
use
1,500,000
Troy Hayden
Troy Hayden
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210401/pdf/44v7161g7fp3sr.pdf
personalFor
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,500,000
