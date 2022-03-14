Prominence Energy : Western Gas Secures 100% Funding Commitments for Sasanof-1

See ASX release of 7 December 2021 for details on Resource assessment and cautionary statement.

Commenting on the Announcement Alex Parks Managing Director of PRM stated: "Securing the final funding commitments for Sasanof-1 is excellent news and PRM and WGC will now be able to complete the PRM acquisition of 12.5% beneficial interest in Sasanof."

As Announced on 7 December 2021, PRM has signed a binding term sheet to acquire a 12.5% interest in the Multi-TCF Sasanof Gas Prospect located in exploration Permit WA-519-P on the Northwest Shelf, Australia and will acquire a 12.5% shareholding in the company which is the permit holder of the Sasanof Prospect, Western Gas (519 P) Pty Ltd (the holding company for Sasanof).

All the required regulatory approvals are in place, and all major service and supply contracts for the drilling are finalised

PRM will move to completion of the acquisition with execution of the formal documentation.

PRM is acquiring a 12.5% interest in the Sasanof prospect by funding 25% of the well cost

Western Gas Corporation Pty Ltd has secured funding commitments for the remaining 25% of the

Prominence Energy Ltd ("PRM") is pleased to announce that Western Gas Corporation Pty Ltd (WGC) has advised PRM that they have secured funding commitments for the remaining 25% of the Sasanof-1 exploration well, as per the attached Western Gas press release.

15 March 2022

SASANOF-1 WELL FULLY FUNDED

HIGHLIGHTS

• Western Gas has secured funding commitments to fully fund the drilling of the Sasanof-1

only• exploration well on the North West Shelf All major service and supply contracts are now awarded • Drilling campaign is planned to start in May 2022 using the Valaris MS-1 rig use Sasanof is a 2U Prospective Resource of 7.2 Tcf gas and 176 Million bbls condensate (P501), • with 32% geological chance of success

Western Gas is pleased to advise that Sasanof-1 exploration well is fully funded and all major contracts have been awarded for the drilling of the well on the North West Shelf in May 2022.

Western Gas Corporation Pty Ltd (WGC) has secured funding commitments for the remaining 25% of the Sasanof-1 well drilling campaign. WGC will provide this funding to Western Gas (519 P) Pty Ltd (the holding company for Sasanof) to maintain its working interest at 62.5%.

personalWestern Gas will continue to assess its preferred level of equity in WA-519-P and is in discussion with other otential investors.

Together with the existing committed funding from Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (50%) and Prominence Energy Limited (ASX:PRM) (25%), the drilling program is now fully funded on the following interests:

Company Funding Interest Working Interest Western Gas Corporation Pty Ltd 25% 62.5% Global Oil and Gas Limited 50% 25% Prominence Energy Limited 25% 12.5%

Table1: Funding and working interests in Western Gas (519 P) Pty Ltd.

RIG MOBILISATION AND SPUDDING SET FOR MAY 2022

ForWestern Gas and Valaris, the owner and operator of the MS-1semi-submersible drill rig, are progressing plans for the mobilisation of the rig to commence drilling of Sasanof-1 in May 2022.

With all regulatory approvals in place, logistical operations have now commenced with all long lead items being delivered to the Port of Dampier in preparation for loading on to the MS-1 in late April 2022.

ALL MAJOR SERVICE AND SUPPLY CONTRACTS AWARDED

Western Gas also advises all key contracts are being finalised following the approval of Recommendations for Award for the oil field and logistics services to support the drilling campaign.