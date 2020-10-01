Prominence Energy NL : Notice of Expiry of Options

ABN69 009 196 810

(Incorporated in Western Australia)

Level 2, 30 Richardson Street

West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1786, West Perth WA 6872

T+61 8 9321 9886 F+61 8 9321 8161

1 October 2020

ASX Limited

Company Announcements

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Prominence Energy NL -OptionsExpiry Notice

Prominence Energy NL ACN 009 196 810 (PRM or Company) advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3 advises holders of the 39,372,241 listed options exercisable at $0.10 each and expiring on 19 October 2020 (ASX: PRMOA).

Accordingly, option expiry notices will not be sent by the Company to option holders. The Company provides the following information in accordance with the Listing Rules:

The number of options to which this notice applies is 39,372,241.

On exercise, each option entitles the holder to receive one fully paid ordinary share in PRM. If all options were exercised 39,372,241 shares would be issued.

The exercise price of each option is $0.10.

The due date for payment of the exercise price is 5pm (WST) on 19 October 2020.

If payment is not received by 5pm (WST) 19 October 2020, the options will lapse and all rights under the options will cease.

Official quotation of the options will cease on 12 October 2020.

The market price of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on 30 September 2020 (being the last trading day prior to the date of this notice) was $0.007.

During the three months immediately preceding the date of this announcement, the highest market price of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company was on $0.013 on 20 August 2020, and the lowest market price of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company was on $0.006 on 4 August 2020.

No underwriting agreement exists in respect of the options.

If the market price of the Company's ordinary shares exceeds $0.10 before 19 October 2020, the Company will immediately send an option expiry notice to holders of the PRMOA options.

Mr Alexander Parks, Managing Director, has authorised this document to be given to the ASX.

Yours faithfully,

Prominence Energy NL

Jo-Ann Long

Company Secretary