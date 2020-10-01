Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Prominence Energy NL    PRM   AU0000070328

PROMINENCE ENERGY NL

(PRM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/30
0.007 AUD   0.00%
03:50aPROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
03:50aPROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Notice of Expiry of Options
PU
09/30PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prominence Energy NL : Notice of Expiry of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:50am EDT

ABN69 009 196 810

(Incorporated in Western Australia)

Level 2, 30 Richardson Street

West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 1786, West Perth WA 6872

T+61 8 9321 9886 F+61 8 9321 8161

1 October 2020

ASX Limited

Company Announcements

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Prominence Energy NL -OptionsExpiry Notice

Dear Sir/Madam

Prominence Energy NL ACN 009 196 810 (PRM or Company) advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3 advises holders of the 39,372,241 listed options exercisable at $0.10 each and expiring on 19 October 2020 (ASX: PRMOA).

Accordingly, option expiry notices will not be sent by the Company to option holders. The Company provides the following information in accordance with the Listing Rules:

  • The number of options to which this notice applies is 39,372,241.
  • On exercise, each option entitles the holder to receive one fully paid ordinary share in PRM. If all options were exercised 39,372,241 shares would be issued.
  • The exercise price of each option is $0.10.
  • The due date for payment of the exercise price is 5pm (WST) on 19 October 2020.
  • If payment is not received by 5pm (WST) 19 October 2020, the options will lapse and all rights under the options will cease.
  • Official quotation of the options will cease on 12 October 2020.
  • The market price of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on 30 September 2020 (being the last trading day prior to the date of this notice) was $0.007.
  • During the three months immediately preceding the date of this announcement, the highest market price of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company was on $0.013 on 20 August 2020, and the lowest market price of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company was on $0.006 on 4 August 2020.
  • No underwriting agreement exists in respect of the options.
  • If the market price of the Company's ordinary shares exceeds $0.10 before 19 October 2020, the Company will immediately send an option expiry notice to holders of the PRMOA options.

Mr Alexander Parks, Managing Director, has authorised this document to be given to the ASX.

Yours faithfully,

Prominence Energy NL

Jo-Ann Long

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Prominence Energy NL published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROMINENCE ENERGY NL
03:50aPROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
03:50aPROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Notice of Expiry of Options
PU
09/30PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominations
PU
09/16PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Non-Renounceable Issue Prospectus Dispach
PU
09/15PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Appendix 2A
PU
09/11PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 1 existing shar..
FA
09/08PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : Non-Renounceable Issue Prospectus
PU
07/14PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
01/30PROMINENCE ENERGY NL : EGM Results of Meeting
PU
2019SUN RESOURCES NL : Response to Appendix 5B Query
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,07 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net Debt 2019 1,24 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,16x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,69 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart PROMINENCE ENERGY NL
Duration : Period :
Prominence Energy NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander B. Parks CEO, Managing Director & Director
Ian James McCubbing Non-Executive Chairman
Jo-Ann Long Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Patrick Michael Glovac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROMINENCE ENERGY NL-65.00%1
CNOOC LIMITED-42.52%43 149
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.50%34 815
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-57.09%21 071
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.84%20 368
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.81%18 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group