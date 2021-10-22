ProMIS Neurosciences Appoints Accomplished Biotech Executive, Dr. Maggie Shafmaster, to its Board of Directors

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN); (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Maggie Shafmaster, PhD, JD, to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.



“I am delighted to welcome Maggie Shafmaster as a member of the ProMIS Board of Directors at this time,” said Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman of ProMIS Neurosciences. “Maggie has been following our scientific progress for years and understands its unique potential. Her extensive experience with both offensive and defensive intellectual property (IP) strategies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors will be an important asset as we enter a potential rapid growth phase for the company. We look forward to Maggie’s expert guidance as we continue to expand and capitalize on the value of our IP portfolio at ProMIS.”

“I am very pleased to join the Board of Directors of ProMIS,” stated Dr. Maggie Shafmaster. “ProMIS has developed an impressive intellectual property position around antibody-based therapeutics that are highly selective in targeting the toxic oligomers believed to be root causes of numerous neurodegenerative and other mis-folded protein diseases. I look forward to working with the ProMIS Board of Directors to help maximize the potential of this exciting technology.”

Maggie has over 25 years of experience providing intellectual property advice to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. She holds a PhD in Molecular Biology and Virology from Cornell University Graduate School of Medical Sciences and a JD summa cum laude from New York Law School. She was formerly Sr. Vice President and Chief Patent Counsel at Genzyme, where she provided strategic guidance and IP advice for major commercial and research transactions and led a team responsible for the procurement, licensing, defense, and enforcement of Genzyme’s worldwide intellectual property. Upon Genzyme’s acquisition by Sanofi, Maggie became Vice President and Chief Patent Counsel of Sanofi Pasteur. In 2014, Maggie became an independent consultant, providing strategic advice related to IP portfolio development, commercial transactions and potential and ongoing patent and trade secret disputes.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform -ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

