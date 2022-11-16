Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMN   CA74346M4065

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

(PMN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:20 2022-11-16 pm EST
8.000 CAD    0.00%
ProMIS Neurosciences : Corporate Overview

11/16/2022 | 05:19pm EST
ProMIS Neurosciences Overview

Targeting Misfolded Proteins in Neurodegenerative Diseases

NASDAQ Ticker: PMN

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Ticker: PMN.TO

November 16, 2022

1

Forward Looking Statement: Safe Harbor

This slide deck may contain certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this slide deck. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings available online at sedar.com. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Developing the Next Generation Disease-Modifying Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease

ProMIS Platform

Technology

PMN310 in Alzheimer's

Disease

PMN310 Entering Clinical

Phase

  • Proprietary computational platform generates antibodies selective for toxic misfolded proteins driving disease in CNS
  • Humanized IgG1 antibody selective for misfolded, toxic Aβ oligomers → expected to be more potent with no ARIA
  • Phase 1a data mid-2023 will support safety, dose selection for Alzheimer's patient 1b study

PMN310 Advantage

  • Selectivity for toxic oligomers expected to boost effective dose reaching the target
  • Lack of plaque binding avoids ARIA, a dose-limiting adverse event

3

Experienced Leadership Team

Executive Management

Gail Farfel, Ph.D.

Neil Cashman, M.D.

Johanne Kaplan, Ph.D.

Larry Altstiel, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Scientific Officer

Chief Development Officer

Chief Medical Officer

Gavin Malenfant

David Wishart, Ph.D.

Dan Geffken

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Physics Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Board of Directors

Eugene Williams, M.B.A.

Neil Cashman, M.D.

Gail Farfel, Ph.D.*

Richard Gregory, Ph.D.

Chairman and Co-founder

Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder

Chief Executive Officer

Independent Director

Patrick Kirwin, B.A., J.D.

Josh Mandel-Brehm, M.B.A.

Maggie Shafmaster, Ph.D., J.D.

Neil K. Warma, M.B.A., B.Sc.

William Wyman, M.B.A.

Independent Director

Independent Director

Lead Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

* observer

4

ProMIS Discovery Platform:

Physics + Biology + Supercomputing = Differentiation

PHYSICS:

Protein folding

BIOLOGY:

Proteins: toxic or normal

SUPERCOMPUTING:

Protein shape can only be assessed computationally

PROMIS

DISCOVERY

PLATFORM

ANTIBODIES HIGHLY SELECTIVE FOR TOXIC MISFOLDED PROTEINS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 22:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -17,7 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,6 M 51,6 M 51,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 83,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gail M. Farfel Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Geffken Chief Financial Officer
Eugene Williams Chairman
Neil R. Cashman Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Larry Douglas Altstiel Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.-8.05%52
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.02%78 363
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.50%77 830
BIONTECH SE-36.49%39 790
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.58%36 147
GENMAB A/S17.38%28 100