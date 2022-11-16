ProMIS Neurosciences : Corporate Overview

Targeting Misfolded Proteins in Neurodegenerative Diseases
November 16, 2022
Forward Looking Statement: Safe Harbor
Developing the Next Generation Disease-Modifying Treatment for Alzheimer's Disease
ProMIS Platform
Technology
PMN310 in Alzheimer's
Disease
PMN310 Entering Clinical
Phase
Proprietary computational platform generates antibodies selective for toxic misfolded proteins driving disease in CNS
Humanized IgG1 antibody selective for misfolded, toxic Aβ oligomers → expected to be more potent with no ARIA
Phase 1a data mid-2023 will support safety, dose selection for Alzheimer's patient 1b study
PMN310 Advantage
Selectivity for toxic oligomers expected to boost effective dose reaching the target
Lack of plaque binding avoids ARIA, a dose-limiting adverse event
