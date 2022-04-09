Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMN   CA74346M1095

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

(PMN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/08 02:12:54 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD   +4.35%
04/07PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : ProMIS Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
04/07PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting
AQ
04/07ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProMIS Neurosciences : OTC Certification as of March 31, 2022

04/09/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTCQB Certification

I, Eugene Williams, CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. ("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

  • [] Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

  • [] Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

[] [] [] []

Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

Other (describe)

2.

The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

3. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Ontario/Canada in which the Company is organized or does business.

4. The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

ARFXF

The data in this chart is as of:

March 28, 2022

Shares Authorized

(A)

Unllimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

431,731,591

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

0

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

29,668,513

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

402,063,078

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

93%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

214

1 Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

2 Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.

3 Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

5.

Convertible Debt:

The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

[] Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

Date of

Note Issuance

Principal Amount at Issuance

($)

Outstanding Balance ($) 4

Maturity

Date

Conversion Terms

(e.g., pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

# Shares Converted to Date

# of

Potential Shares to be Issued Upon Conversion 5

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). 6

Reason for Issuance (e.g., Loan, Services, etc.)

3/22/21

250,000

251,945

3/22/26

Can convert at $0.10 at any time prior to maturity.

0

2,500,000

Investment

3/22/21

900,000

907,003

3/22/26

Can convert at $0.10 at any time prior to maturity.

0

9,000,000

Investment

3/22/21

900,000

907,003

3/22/26

Can convert at $0.10 at any time prior to maturity.

0

9,000,000

Investment

3/22/21

900,000

907,003

3/22/26

Can convert at $0.10 at any time prior to maturity.

0

9,000,000

Investment

3/22/21

3,000,000

3,023,342

3/22/26

Can convert at $0.10 at any time prior to maturity.

0

30,000,000

Investment

3/22/21

900,000

907,003

3/22/26

Can convert at $0.10 at any time prior to maturity.

0

9,000,000

Investment

3/22/21

150,000

151,167

3/22/26

Can convert at $0.10 at any time prior to maturity.

0

1,500,000

Investment

Total Outstanding

7,000,000

Total Shares:

0

70,000,000

Balance:

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  • 4 The Outstanding Balance is to include accrued interest.

  • 5 The total number of shares that can be issued upon full conversion of the Outstanding Balance. The number should not factor any "blockers" or limitations on the percentage of outstanding shares that can be owned by the Noteholder at a particular time. For purposes of this calculation, please use the current market pricing (e.g. most recent closing price, bid, etc.) of the security if conversion is based on a variable market rate.

6 International Reporting Companies may elect not to disclose the names of noteholders who are non-affiliates of the company. "Affiliate" is a Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by, or is under common control with, an officer, a director, or a shareholder beneficially owning 10 percent or more of the Company's outstanding shares.

6.

The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

McMillan LLP - Gary Floyd

Royal Centre, 1055 W. Georgia Street, Suite 1500, PO Box 11117, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Gary.Floyd@mcmillan.ca

(604) 691-6830

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sandres LLP 222 Central Park Avenue

Suite 2000

Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Tom Rose

  • 7. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".

    Alpine Equity Partners

    Nick Rigopulos

    41 Commonwealth Ave. #4 Boston, MA 02116

    Hybrid Financial

    Scotia Plaza

    40 King Street West, Suite 1700

    Toronto, ON M5H 3Y2

    Leeds Jones Gable

    1000-110 Yonge Street

    Toronto, ON M5C 1T4

    Jason Mackey

    Ceros Financials Services, Inc.

    1445 Research Boulevard

    Rockville, MD 20850

    Cosme Ordonez

  • 8. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:

    The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name (First, Last)

City and State

(and Country if outside US)

Number of Shares Owned (list common, preferred, warrants and options separately)

Percentage of Class of

Shares Owned

Eugene Williams

Lexington, MA

8,003,816 Common Shares 473,939 Warrants 8,136,083 Options

3.77%

Neil Cashman

Vancouver, BC, Canada

6,040,644 Common Shares 708,333 Warrants 7,136,083 Options 63,708 DSU's

3.17%

Richard Gregory

Lincoln, MA

1,000,000 Options

0.23%

Patrick Kirwin

Edmonton, AB Canada

3,799,750 Common Shares 240,000 Warrants 1,000,000 Options

1.16%

Josh Mandel-Brehm

Newton, MA

312,500 Options

0.07%

Madge Shafmaster

Singer Island, FL

375,000 Options

0.09%

Neil Warma

La Jolla, CA

500,000 Options

0.12%

William Wyman

Hanover, NH

3,776,249 Common Shares 439,582 Warrants 1,200,000 Options

1.25%

Daniel Geffken

Cambridge, MA

351,138 Common Shares 62,500 Warrants 750,000 Options

0.27%

Gavin Malenfant

Cambridge, MA

1,458,333 options

0.34%

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

Warrrants can be exercised at various prices and have a 5 year term. Options can be exercised at various prices and have a 10 year term.

9. Certification:

Date: 4/7/22

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Daniel Geffken

Title: CFO

Signature:

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

Disclaimer

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 20:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
04/07PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : ProMIS Files Management Information Circular in Conne..
AQ
04/07PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at the 2022 American Ac..
AQ
04/07ProMIS Neurosciences Presents at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting
AQ
04/07ProMIS Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Spec..
AQ
04/06PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES : Corporate Overview
PU
03/24PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the 10th Annual Ne..
AQ
03/24ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the 10th Annual Neurodegenerative Drug Development S..
AQ
03/23ProMIS Neurosciences Presents Preclinical Results of its Experimental Alzheimer's Vacci..
AQ
03/22ProMIS Neurosciences Presents Preclinical Results of its Experimental Alzheimer's Vacci..
MT
03/22PRESSWIRE GLOBAL NEWS DISTRIBUTION : ProMIS Neurosciences Presents Preclinical Results of ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -11,8 M -9,36 M -9,36 M
Net cash 2021 16,6 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,8 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 17 807x
EV / Sales 2021 4 437x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eugene Williams Director
Daniel E. Geffken Chief Financial Officer
Neil R. Cashman Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Gavin T. Malenfant Chief Operating Officer
William W. Wyman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.-17.24%41
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS16.99%78 642
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.20%78 236
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.63%71 353
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.45%48 266
BIONTECH SE-33.96%41 292