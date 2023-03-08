Advanced search
PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES, INC.

(PMN)
Promis Neurosciences to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

03/08/2023
TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced that Gail Farfel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The webcasted presentation will be available on ProMIS’ website at www.promisneurosciences.com/news-media/events, and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.

For further information:
Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com

Please submit media inquiries to info@promisneurosciences.com.

For Investor Relations, please contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Suzanne Messere, Managing Director
suzanne.messere@sternir.com
Tel. 212 698-8801


